Armie Hammer Pictured Kissing Ex Lisa Perejma 1 Week After Finalizing Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Could Armie Hammer be rekindling an old fame? The 36-year-old actor was photographed kissing his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Perejma, while they had lunch together in Portofino, Italy, on Tuesday, June 27. In photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen HERE, Armie looked fully committed to the makeout session as he leaned in to kiss the beautiful blonde. She also looked into the PDA, as she stood up and leaned over the table to get some lip action from the Call Me By Your Name actor. The loved-up rendezvous came just one week after Armie’s divorce from Elizabeth Chambers was finalized.

The former couple was seen smiling during their lunch outing, and in one pic, Lisa playfully rubbed Armie’s forehead. They were also seen holding hands at one point as fans surrounded them to take pics. Lisa also became a paparazzo at one point and took out her camera to seemingly film Armie’s rear end.

Both dressed nicely for the lunch date, with Armie wearing blue slacks and a teal and navy blue Under Armour polo. Lisa looked cute in a trendy full-length jean skirt with a slit halfway up the middle. She paired it with an equally stylish strapless floral-printed top.

The Social Network actor and the Canadian cutie were first linked in 2021, and Armie’s estranged wife, Elizabeth, was reportedly fuming. “I know Elizabeth was sending [Lisa] horrible messages from a fake Instagram account,” an insider for Page Six claimed in May 2021. Armie and Lisa were over by Feb. 2022.

Elizabeth, 40, filed to end her and Armie’s union in 2020. The pair announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage via identical Instagram posts. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they revealed. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

The pair welcomed two kids during their marriage: a daughter, Harper, 6, and a son, Ford, 4. Elizabeth went public with her unidentified boyfriend in Sept. 2022.