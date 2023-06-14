Jeff Bezos, 59, & Lauren Sanchez, 53, Hold Hands As She Rocks A Crop Top In Portofino: Photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are continuing to bask in their newly-engaged bliss while vacationing in Europe. On June 13, the couple stepped out for an evening walk in Portofino, Italy for the latest portion of their trip. They held hands as they walked around the gorgeous city. Lauren rocked an Alo crop top and leggings set, which she paired with a visor and sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail to complete the sporty ensemble. Jeff, meanwhile, also kept it casual in navy pants and a t-shirt.

It’s been a month since Jeff and Lauren began their European adventure, taking Jeff’s massive $500 million yacht around to various countries throughout May and June. They’ve already hit up Spain, as well as France, which is where they got engaged in May. The engagement came more than four years after news of Jeff and Lauren’s relationship went public, following the Amazon founder announcing his divorce from his wife, Mackenzie Scott, after 25 years. Jeff and MacKenzie had four children together during their marriage.

Meanwhile, Lauren was previously married to Patrick Whitesell for 13 years, and they split around the same time as Jeff and MacKenzie. Patrick and Lauren had two children of their own together, while Lauren also has a son with Tony Gonzalez. Earlier this week, she and Jeff were seen spending time with her children on Jeff’s yacht in Italy.

While Jeff and Lauren are known for their lavish lifestyle, they have also notoriously bonded over their philanthropic efforts, which is reportedly what first connected them when they started dating. Earlier this year, Lauren opened up to the Wall Street Journal about the side of Jeff that the public doesn’t normally get to see, as well. “He’s really funny,” she dished. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. He’s so happy. He inspires me every day. He makes me a better person every day. He’s the most loving human I know.”