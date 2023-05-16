Lauren Sanchez Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini & Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless On His $500M Superyacht: Photos

Lauren Sanchez, the gorgeous girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, was spotted soaking up the sun with the billionaire to start off the week in a cute pink bikini. Lauren, 53, showed off her fit physique on Monday, May 15 in the bright pink two-piece and added a layer with a sheer white duster as she cruised aboard Jeff’s $500 million superyacht. She wore her beautiful brunette hair curled and down, and protected her eyes from the sun with white sunglasses.

Jeff, 59, appeared to be enjoying himself as he relaxed on his impressive yacht in baby blue swim trunks and a white zip-up jacket. The 230-foot-tall ship (which is the tallest in the world), was photographed sailing along the shores of Mallorca, Spain, and Jeff and Lauren appeared to be taking in the views. They didn’t show off any PDA, but appeared to be in high spirits.

Lauren, a former television reporter, and Jeff have been together since 2019. Jeff was previously married for 25 years to MacKenzie Scott, and they jointly announced their divorce in Jan. 2019 the same day The National Inquirer reported that Jeff had cheated on MacKenzie with Lauren, who was also Jeff’s longtime friend’s wife. Lauren was married to a successful Hollywood talent agent, Patrick Whitesell. They finalized their divorce in Oct. 2019.

Jeff and Lauren are a generally private duo, but they gave their first joint interview in Nov. 2022 and gushed about their romance. “We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other,” Lauren told CNN. “We always look at each other and we’re the team.” Jeff added, “It’s easy. We bring each other energy, we respect each other. So, it’s fun to work together.” Lauren doesn’t run Amazon with Jeff, but she helps him with his philanthropic projects.

Clearly, they don’t just work together. The yacht they were spotted on off the coast of Spain is no joke and offers plenty of options for play, including a pool and a helicopter landing pad, per the New York Post. The yacht, which is named Koru and has a codename of Y721, was finished and delivered to the Amazon CEO earlier this year. It is 417 feet long, can hold 18 guests, requires 40 crew members to sail it, and boasts a 250-foot support vessel. It is estimated to cost $25 million a year to maintain.