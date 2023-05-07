Lauren Sanchez Rocks Crop Top Holding Hands With BF Jeff Bezos At Miami Grand Prix: Photos

Lauren Sanchez looked ready for summer as she was spotted in a crop top and jeans alongside her boyfriend Jeff Bezos in Miami on Sunday. The stunning former newscaster, 53, rocked the barely-there ensemble while attending the Miami Grand Prix, where her billionaire beau showed off his bulging biceps in a tight black shirt. The adorable couple, who have enjoyed their red-hot romance for almost four years, held hands as they arrived at the Formula One Grand Prix event.

While power couple enjoy stepping out for many a special event, including some celebrity double-dating, they have been relatively private about their relationship. In January, however, during her first solo interview since the couple went public with their romance, Lauren got candid about the romance with the Amazon founder, including the most surprising thing people might not know about him. “That he’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.” She added, “He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know.”

Lauren even dished on their family life at home. “On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids,” she said. “We are the Brady Bunch!” Lauren has three kids: Nikko Gonzalez, 21, Eleanor Whitesell, 14, and Evan Whitesell, 16. She welcomed Nikko with former football player Tony Gonzalez in 2001, and she welcomed her other two children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. Jeff, meanwhile, welcomed three biological sons and adopted a daughter with his ex Mackenzie Scott, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2018.

Jeff and Lauren struck up a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and Mackenzie announced they were divorcing. Although the news caused quite the scandal, Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.

He even gushed about Lauren during their first on-air interview together in Nov. of this year. “We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team,” Lauren said to CNN, before Jeff admitted, “Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way.”