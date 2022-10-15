Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez PDA In Rome After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files For 2nd Divorce: Photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez smiled and held hands as they visited the Colosseum in Rome, Italy

By:
October 15, 2022 5:00PM EDT
View gallery
CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive to watch the mens singles finals on centre court tennis on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019 held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019
Rome, ITALY - Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum in Rome. Later the happy couple lunched at The Court restaurant terrace in front of the Colosseum. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Jeff Bezos kisses Lauren Sanchez as they leave after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Jeff Bezos, 58, looked as happy as could be when he recently stepped out with Lauren Sanchez. The billionaire businessman and his 52-year-old girlfriend were walking outside the Colossuem in Rome, Italy as they held hands and smiled at onlookers while wearing stylish outfits. He wore a light blue button-down shirt, dark blue pants, and white sneakers while she wore a black dress with spaghetti straps and white sneakers.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Jeff and Lauren during their Rome outing. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

The lovebirds also both wore sunglasses and looked comfortable and relaxed as they took in the gorgeous sights around them. At one point, Lauren was photographed pointing to someone in the crowd around her as she appeared thrilled in the moment. The couple also engaged in conversation with each other.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Another shot of Jeff and Lauren holding hands in Rome. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Jeff and Lauren’s latest outing comes after Jeff’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott filed for a divorce from her husband, Seattle science teacher, Dan Jewett, in Sept. The move happened just one year after they got married and three years after she filed for divorce from Jeff. After both divorces, she devoted her time to philanthropy and made a commitment to give away the majority of the wealth she obtained from the marriages, which included around $35 billion from her time with the Amazon CEO.

Meanwhile, Jeff and Lauren’s romance has been going strong. The couple started dating around 2018 and haven’t been shy about regularly going out on PDA-filled outings. They also share cozy photos on Instagram, like one in which they posed against a rock, along with sweet captions, whenever they can. “My partner, family and friends. I love you all so much and I am thankful for your love and support. Bring it on 2022 🤍,” Lauren wrote on a Dec. 2021 post that was full of photos of her and Jeff with those closest to them.

Before Jeff and Lauren’s romance got serious, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that her friends were “shocked” that they ended up dating. “A lot of people were shocked and had no idea Lauren was seeing Jeff. They kept it extremely close,” the source said. “Nobody had any idea.”

More From Our Partners

ad