Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez PDA In Rome After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files For 2nd Divorce: Photos

Jeff Bezos, 58, looked as happy as could be when he recently stepped out with Lauren Sanchez. The billionaire businessman and his 52-year-old girlfriend were walking outside the Colossuem in Rome, Italy as they held hands and smiled at onlookers while wearing stylish outfits. He wore a light blue button-down shirt, dark blue pants, and white sneakers while she wore a black dress with spaghetti straps and white sneakers.

The lovebirds also both wore sunglasses and looked comfortable and relaxed as they took in the gorgeous sights around them. At one point, Lauren was photographed pointing to someone in the crowd around her as she appeared thrilled in the moment. The couple also engaged in conversation with each other.

Jeff and Lauren’s latest outing comes after Jeff’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott filed for a divorce from her husband, Seattle science teacher, Dan Jewett, in Sept. The move happened just one year after they got married and three years after she filed for divorce from Jeff. After both divorces, she devoted her time to philanthropy and made a commitment to give away the majority of the wealth she obtained from the marriages, which included around $35 billion from her time with the Amazon CEO.

Meanwhile, Jeff and Lauren’s romance has been going strong. The couple started dating around 2018 and haven’t been shy about regularly going out on PDA-filled outings. They also share cozy photos on Instagram, like one in which they posed against a rock, along with sweet captions, whenever they can. “My partner, family and friends. I love you all so much and I am thankful for your love and support. Bring it on 2022 🤍,” Lauren wrote on a Dec. 2021 post that was full of photos of her and Jeff with those closest to them.

Before Jeff and Lauren’s romance got serious, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that her friends were “shocked” that they ended up dating. “A lot of people were shocked and had no idea Lauren was seeing Jeff. They kept it extremely close,” the source said. “Nobody had any idea.”