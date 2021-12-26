See Pics

Jeff Bezos, 57, Goes For A Shirtless Swim In St. Barts As He PDAs With Bikini Clad Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos
MEGA
Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos attends a commemoration ceremony held in front of Saudi consulate on the first anniversary of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in Istanbul Anniversary of the assassination of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Istanbul, Turkey - 02 Oct 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jeff Bezos is spotted heading to dinner at Nobu on Wednesday ahead of his first space flight. The Amazon founder's aerospace company, Blue Origin, announced today that 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will fly aboard the New Shepard vessel during its first human space flight scheduled for July 20. Bezos was surrounded by a lot of security as he made his way into the Malibu hotspot with girlfriend Lauren in a fitted white dress with a slit up the thigh by his side. *Shot on July 14, 2021*Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren SanchezBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jeff Bezos is spotted heading to dinner at Nobu on Wednesday ahead of his first space flight. The Amazon founder's aerospace company, Blue Origin, announced today that 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will fly aboard the New Shepard vessel during its first human space flight scheduled for July 20. Bezos was surrounded by a lot of security as he made his way into the Malibu hotspot with girlfriend Lauren in a fitted white dress with a slit up the thigh by his side. *Shot on July 14, 2021* Pictured: Jeff Bezos BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.

The Amazon founder celebrated the holidays with his girlfriend by enjoying a PDA-filled tropical getaway to the Caribbean!

Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez are going stronger than ever! The 57-year-old Amazon founder and his girlfriend, 52, celebrated the holidays by jetting off for a romantic trip to St. Barts in the Caribbean. The power couple were spotted soaking up the sun and getting cozy on December 24 in new PDA-packed photos, which can be seen here, via the Daily Mail. They definitely seemed in the festive mood as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other while enjoying a beautiful day out on a yacht.

Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoyed a trip to the Caribbean for the holidays. (MEGA)

Showing off his impressive physique, Jeff was seen rocking a pair of red swim trunks covered in Hawaiian flowers. The buff billionaire was all smiles as he was joined on the boat’s deck by Lauren, who looked stunning in her patterned string bikini. Once they launched into the crystal blue waters on a raft, it was time for a little smooch, as they wrapped their arms around each other and locked lips. Later, Lauren threw on a stylish knit wrap while the pair canoodled back on the yacht.

The happy outing comes just a few weeks after Jeff’s Blue Origin rocket called the New Shepard sent Michael Strahan and five other guests out into space for an unbelievable 10-minute ride. When the rocket booster landed safely landed in Texas, the host of Good Morning America was the first off and he quickly hugged Jeff and Lauren. Michael then regaled the cute couple with anecdotes of his out-of-this-world experience, including his hilarious take on G-force. “The Gs — it’s not a facelift; it’s a face drop. I know what I’m going to look like at 85,” he quipped, before adding, “I wanna go back.”

Related Gallery

Male Celebs Over 45 Looking Hot Shirtless: Pics Of Pierce Brosnan & More

EXCLUSIVE: 007, license to thrill, Pierce Brosnan takes off his shirt and takes a dip while in Hawaii. 12 Sep 2021 Pictured: Pierce Brosnan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786571_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Palma De Mallorca, SPAIN - *EXCLUSIVE* - The American Actor Adam Sandler mixes a little business and pleasure as he takes a break from his filming duties out in the Spanish sunshine out on the beach in Palma De Mallorca. Adam who is on the Spanish Island filming for his new movie 'Hustle' is seen chilling out with friends at the beach as he stripped off and went shirtless as he donned his blue shorts ready for a snorkelling experience in the sea.Pictured: Adam SandlerBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Nerano, ITALY - Sting And Wife Trudie Styler enjoy a boat day and stop for a bite to eat while holidaying on the Amalfi Coast. They bumped into actress Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and stopped to say hello before returning to their yacht after lunch! Pictured: Sting And Wife Trudie Styler on holiday BACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jeff and Lauren have been dating for almost three years after they began a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and his wife of over 25 years and mother of his 4 children, Mackenzie Scott, 51, announced they were divorcing. Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.