Jeff Bezos, 57, Goes For A Shirtless Swim In St. Barts As He PDAs With Bikini Clad Lauren Sanchez

The Amazon founder celebrated the holidays with his girlfriend by enjoying a PDA-filled tropical getaway to the Caribbean!

Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez are going stronger than ever! The 57-year-old Amazon founder and his girlfriend, 52, celebrated the holidays by jetting off for a romantic trip to St. Barts in the Caribbean. The power couple were spotted soaking up the sun and getting cozy on December 24 in new PDA-packed photos, which can be seen here, via the Daily Mail. They definitely seemed in the festive mood as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other while enjoying a beautiful day out on a yacht.

Showing off his impressive physique, Jeff was seen rocking a pair of red swim trunks covered in Hawaiian flowers. The buff billionaire was all smiles as he was joined on the boat’s deck by Lauren, who looked stunning in her patterned string bikini. Once they launched into the crystal blue waters on a raft, it was time for a little smooch, as they wrapped their arms around each other and locked lips. Later, Lauren threw on a stylish knit wrap while the pair canoodled back on the yacht.

The happy outing comes just a few weeks after Jeff’s Blue Origin rocket called the New Shepard sent Michael Strahan and five other guests out into space for an unbelievable 10-minute ride. When the rocket booster landed safely landed in Texas, the host of Good Morning America was the first off and he quickly hugged Jeff and Lauren. Michael then regaled the cute couple with anecdotes of his out-of-this-world experience, including his hilarious take on G-force. “The Gs — it’s not a facelift; it’s a face drop. I know what I’m going to look like at 85,” he quipped, before adding, “I wanna go back.”

Jeff and Lauren have been dating for almost three years after they began a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and his wife of over 25 years and mother of his 4 children, Mackenzie Scott, 51, announced they were divorcing. Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.