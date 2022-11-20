Jeff Bezos & GF Lauren Sanchez Gush ‘We Love Each Other’ In 1st Ever Interview Together: Watch

Jeff Bezos, 58, and Lauren Sanchez, 52, gushed over each other and the work they’re doing together, in their first joint interview. The lovebirds spoke to CNN about their romance, philanthropy, a possible recession, space, and more, during the on-camera time, and their close bond was on full display. “We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team,” Lauren said on camera, before Jeff admitted, “It’s easy” because they “bring each other energy” and “respect each other,” which makes it “fun to work together.” At one point, the Amazon founder even called his girlfriend of three years “big-hearted.”

“Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way,” Jeff told the outlet. “She never misses a birthday. The network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that’s just a small example.”

They went on to talk about their day-to-day life together and even joked they can be “boring” at times. “We can be kind of boring,” Lauren said with a laugh. “I would say normal. We have dinner with the kids. That’s always fun and a great conversation. There’s seven between us, so there’s a lot of discussion. And then we watch a movie … by committee. It takes a long time to find that movie.”

“We probably spend more time picking the movie than we need to,” Jeff added before going on to talk about his wealth. As a billionaire, he said he plans on giving away most of his money throughout his lifetime. “The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,” he said. “It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work and very smart teammates. And I’m finding – and Lauren’s finding – that philanthropy is very similar. It’s not easy. It’s really hard.”

Jeff and Lauren’s interview comes after they first started a romance just before early 2019. Since their relationship was confirmed, they haven’t been shy about going on PDA-filled outings together, like one in Rome, Italy last month. Although their connection first brought on some controversy because they were both married to other people when their relationship went public, they’ve managed to ignore the critics as they divorced their spouses and started a future together.

Listen to more of Jeff and Lauren’s interview in the video above.