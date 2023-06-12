Jeff Bezos Bonds With Lauren Sanchez’s Kids On Yacht Vacation In Italy: Photos

Jeff Bezos, 59, treated his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, 53, and his future stepchildren to a fun day in Italy on Monday, June 12. The couple, who got engaged in May, arrived via helicopter on the deck of Jeff’s huge new Koru yacht in Portofino. They were joined by Lauren’s three children from previous relationships. She shares son Nikko, 22, with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, and daughter Eleanor, 15, and son Evan, 16, with her ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Jeff, Lauren, and Lauren’s kids were photographed arriving on the yacht, where they enjoyed some lunch on deck. The Amazon founder, who has four children of his own with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, was dressed in a navy blue short-sleeved shirt and denim jeans, while Lauren rocked a gorgeous black dress. Both stars had sunglasses on, and Lauren carried a red purse in her hand. Jeff’s future wife also appeared to be wearing her massive engagement ring on her finger for the boat day. The couple still hasn’t made a formal announcement about their engagement.

Numerous publications reported on May 22 that Jeff and Lauren were engaged. At the time, Jeff and Lauren were vacationing in the South of France, living and partying on his $500 million yacht when not attending the Cannes Film Festival. The couple attended the premiere of Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon before rubbing elbows with some of the film world’s elite. A jeweler told Page Six that Lauren’s engagement ring is supposedly upwards of 20 carats.

The couple’s relationship became public in January 2019, shortly after Jeff and his then-wife Mackenzie, 53, announced that they were ending their 25-year marriage. At the time of the split, there were reports that Jeff and Lauren had begun dating in the latter half of 2018, when Lauren was in the middle of divorcing her then-husband Patrick. Jeff and MacKenzie finalized their divorce in April 2019, with MacKenzie walking away with $35.6 billion.

There was chatter about Jeff and Lauren getting engaged for a while before Jeff finally proposed. “He’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ when discussing the pair’s romance. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know.”