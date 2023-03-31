Jeff Bezos’ GF Lauren Sanchez Bonds With His Child Preston, 23, & Her Son Nikko, 22, At Dinner: Photos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was spotted out to dinner with his son, Preston, & her own son, Nikko, while out in Malibu on Mar. 30.

A family meal! Lauren Sanchez, 53, who is dating Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, 59, took his son, Preston, 23, and her young man, Nikko, 22, to celebrity hotspot, Nobu, in Malibu on Thursday night (see PHOTOS HERE). During the outing, the brunette beauty rocked a low-cut Chanel blouse, bell-bottom jeans, and nude high-heel pumps. She completed the sexy look with a brown suede purse, a diamond necklace, and a leather black belt.

Nikko looked casual, yet dapper, in a black long-sleeve shirt and white slacks, while Jeff’s son was only pictured while inside an SUV. Preston appeared to have long hair, which he styled in loose waves, while Nikko sported a buzz cut. The three were also accompanied by a mystery blonde, however, the 59-year-old billionaire was not in attendance that evening.

Lauren and her loved ones’ outing comes two weeks after she and her beau attended the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Mar. 12. The famous TV personality shared a series of photos of their red carpet look two weeks ago and captioned it, “Most beautiful evening. Thank you @vanityfair @gettyimages Pure magic.” For the Academy Awards, the 53-year-old wowed in a sparkly black gown, which also featured a plunging neckline. She paired the ensemble with a giant diamond ring, an elegant diamond bracelet, and a nude lip. Jeff kept is classy in a simple black tux and dress shoes.

The power couple also stepped out for a date night at the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on Mar. 10. That night, the Black Ops Aviation founder rocked a little black dress with sexy tights and black heels alongside her businessman lover. “About last night. thank you @donatella_versace,” Lauren captioned the carousel of photos at the time. Jeff opted for a monochromatic look with a black suit and leather dress shoes, while he accompanied his leading lady that evening. Of course, the designer Donatella Versace, 67, herself left a sweet comment of several heart emojis to send her love to Lauren.

Jeff was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, 52, from 1993 until their 2019 divorce. He and his ex-wife welcomed four kids together, including Preston. They have three sons and one daughter who they adopted. Lauren welcomed her son, Nikko, with NFL star Tony Gonzalez, 47, while she welcomed her 16-year-old Evan Whitesell with Patrick Whitesell, 58. The Invent and Wander author and Lauren have been steadily dating since 2018, about one year prior to his divorce from MacKenzie getting finalized. The lovebirds recently celebrated Valentine’s Day together last month with a set of loved-up photos on Lauren’s Instagram. “My heart is full,” she captioned the post.

