Jeff Bezos Playfully Taps GF Lauren Sanchez’s Butt On South Of France Vacation: Photos

Jeff Bezos was feeling a bit frisky in the South of France on Saturday as he playfully tapped his girlfriend’s rear end during a lunch date. The Amazon billionaire, 59, put on the public display of affection with Lauren Sanchez, 53, just before they arrived at the super lux restaurant Plage Keller in Antibes, as seen in photos here via TMZ. Jeff kept it casual in a grey polo and white slacks as Lauren rocked a tank top and sheer skirt.

The cute couple have been enjoying a long holiday, as they were recently seen lounging on Jeff’s $500 million superyacht. Jeff and Lauren both showed off their incredible physiques in their swimsuits at the time. A week before, they were also spotted taking in the Miami Grand Prix, where Lauren once again showed off her chic fashion sense in a daring crop top and designer denim.

While power couple enjoy stepping out for many a special event, they have been relatively private about their relationship. In January, however, during her first solo interview since the couple went public with their romance, Lauren got candid about the romance, including the most surprising thing people might not know about Jeff. “That he’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.” She added, “He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know.”

Lauren even dished on their family life at home. “On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids,” she said. “We are the Brady Bunch!” Lauren has three kids: Nikko Gonzalez, 21, Eleanor Whitesell, 14, and Evan Whitesell, 16. She welcomed Nikko with former football player Tony Gonzalez in 2001, and she welcomed her other two children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. Jeff, meanwhile, welcomed three biological sons and adopted a daughter with his ex Mackenzie Scott, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2018.

Jeff and Lauren struck up a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and Mackenzie announced they were divorcing. Although the news caused quite the scandal, Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.

He gushed about Lauren during their first on-air interview together in Nov. of this year. “We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team,” Lauren said to CNN, before Jeff admitted, “Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way.”