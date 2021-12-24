Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Makeout On Holiday Trip To St. Barts — PDA Photos

The Amazon founder and his girlfriend soaked in the sun, while they vacationed in the Caribbean for Christmas!

Jeff Bezos, 57, and Lauren Sanchez, 52, couldn’t seem more in love! The pair shared a sweet kiss, while on a romantic, holiday hike in St. Barts in new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. The billionaire and news anchor looked extra sporty while they enjoyed plenty of tropical views, while on their Christmas vacation on Wednesday December 22!

Lauren looked stunning, as she rocked a black tanktop and matching short-shorts. She also had a white hoodie tied around her waist, while she wore a matching white baseball cap. Jeff sported a similar outfit, with a black t-shirt and black-and-gold striped shorts, along with shades and a cap. While they definitely put their backs into the hike, the pair were seen holding hands and cuddling on a bench, but the sweetest moment was when they were making out, while stopping on a grassy patch on a hill. Luckily, it didn’t seem like they came across any cliffs while enjoying their time in the wide-open nature.

Jeff and Lauren have been together for almost three years. Their relationship was first exposed after Jeff and his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott announced that they would be divorcing on January 9, 2019. Salacious texts that Jeff had sent to his now-girlfriend were released by The National Enquirer. Regardless, Jeff and Lauren’s relationship has seemed like it’s been going strong since the pair went public.

Before the Amazon founder made his maiden voyage into space on one of his Blue Origin spacecrafts, Jeff was spotted taking the reporter out for dinner in Malibu on July 14. When Jeff launched into space on July 20, he called it the “best day ever,” and he celebrated the successful return by giving his girlfriend a big hug and kiss. He also greeted his parents and sons with hugs. “I wasn’t that nervous, but my family was somewhat anxious about this. It was so sweet to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren and my mom and dad,” the billionaire said in a press conference after he landed back down.