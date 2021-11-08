Jeff Bezos Jokes He’s Going To Show Leonardo DiCaprio A ‘Cliff’ After Talking Up His GF Lauren Sanchez

The Amazon founder didn’t take too kindly to a viral video of the ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ star chatting with his girlfriend, and he posted a hilarious response.

Jeff Bezos had a hilarious reaction to a viral video of Leonardo DiCaprio talking to his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The 57-year-old Amazon founder was responding to a viral video, shared by Barstool Sports, where the Titanic star was speaking to him and his girlfriend at an event, and Lauren seemed in awe of the 46-year-old actor. As Leo was walking away, the 51-year-old news anchor looked like she was walking with him, right as the video cut off.

Jeff jokingly seemed jealous at how his girlfriend looked at the actor, and that Barstool dubbed him “Mr. Steal Yo Girl,” and he shared the photo of himself with the threatening photo. In the picture, Jeff was hunched over a sign, showing off his muscular arms, while wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap. “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop,” the sign warned. Jeff had an ominous (and hilarious) message for the actor. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…,” he wrote, tagging Leo.

Of course, it all seemed like it was all in good fun, and Jeff didn’t actually want to get him, but it’s not surprising that Lauren at least seemed to enjoy getting to chat with The Wolf of Wall Street star. She certainly wouldn’t be the first famous woman to show an interest in Leo. Emma Stone admitted that the actor was her childhood crush in a May interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, when she talked about getting to meet Leo. “He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old,” she said at the time. Drew Barrymore also decided to shoot her shot with the star with a flirty climate change-themed pickup line on his Instagram. “You should be the hot one, and not our planet,” she wrote.

Jokes aside, Jeff and Lauren seem like they’re going strong! After keeping their relationship a secret for sometime, the pair made their official debut as a couple in January 2020. When the billionaire made his flight into space back in July, he gave his girlfriend a big kiss after landing.