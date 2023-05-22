Lauren Sanchez Seemingly Flaunts Gigantic Diamond Engagement Ring On Yacht With Jeff Bezos

With Forbes listing Jeff Bezos’ net worth of around $138 billion in May 2023, one expected the Amazon co-founder and former CEO to give his future wife an engagement ring like no other. Such was the case when Lauren Sanchez finally showed off the engagement ring that Jeff, 59, gave her. Following reports that Bezos popped the question to Lauren, 53, the former media personality-turned-philanthropist showed off the ring on Sunday, May 22nd, while hanging out on a yacht.

In photos you can see below, Lauren wore what appeared to be a massive engagement ring on her left ring finger as she leaned over the railings on Jeff’s massive yacht on Sunday. She also wore a plunging crop top and a skirt, and Jeff was smiling with delight while cozying up. Lauren definitely didn’t appear to be hiding her left hand as the sparkler glinted in the sun.

Numerous publications reported on May 22 that Jeff and Lauren were engaged. At the time, Jeff and Lauren were vacationing in the South of France, living and partying on his $500 million yacht when not attending the Cannes Film Festival. The couple attended the premiere of Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon before rubbing elbows with some of the film world’s elite. PEOPLE, when having its sources reporting on the engagement, shared a blurry closeup of the ring on that finger, and the diamond was almost as big as Lauren’s knuckle.

The couple took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after Jeff and his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott, announced that they were ending their 25-year marriage. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the now-former couple said in a joint statement. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.”

At the time of the split, there were reports that Jeff and Lauren had begun dating in the latter half of 2018. (seemingly playing off how Jeff and MacKenzie had undergone a “long period of loving exploration and trial separation.”) Jeff and MacKenzie finalized their divorce in April 2019, with MacKenzie walking away with $35.6 billion.

In January 2023, Lauren spoke with the WSJ Magazine about her relationship with Jeff. “He’s really funny,” she said. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. [His] laugh makes me smile. When I first heard his laugh, I was like, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ Now I love it.’ And if I’m at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second, and he laughs, and it’s like, he’s over there. He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know.”