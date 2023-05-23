Lauren Sanchez’s Apparent Engagement Ring Sparkles As She Slays In White Mini Dress With Jeff Bezos

Wedding bells are apparently in the air as Lauren Sanchez showed off her supposed engagement ring from Jeff Bezos while in France on May 22. The 53-year-old looked stunning when she was out with Jeff, 59, rocking a plunging white beaded mini dress.

Lauren and Jeff left the Cannes Film Festival and arrived back at the Cap du Cap-Eden-Roc hotel when she showed off her massive engagement ring, which according to Page Six, a jeweler told the outlet that the diamond appeared to be above 20 carats.

Lauren styled her new ring with a tight white sleeveless mini dress that was covered in sequins and intricate beading. The mini dress featured a plunging neckline and a super short skirt with slits on the side that put her long, toned legs on display. The straps were covered in silver beads and she styled the look with a pair of clear PVC heels, diamond dangling earrings, and flawless glam. Her dark hair was down and straight while parted to the side and a sultry smokey eye with a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Lauren and Jeff held hands and looked to be madly in love as Jeff opted to wear a pair of fitted cream-color trousers with a tan belt, cream sneakers, and a long-sleeve blue chambray button-down shirt tucked in. The couple was joined by Jeff’s sister, Christina Bezos, and her husband. Christina also opted to wear white when she rocked a spaghetti strap midi dress with a low-cut square neckline and silver cutouts on her waist. She topped her look off with nude heels and a white leather purse. Meanwhile, her husband rocked a similar look to Jeff, opting for tan trousers with a cream crew-neck sweater and a pair of navy blue loafers.