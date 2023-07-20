Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Kiss While Swimming During Romantic Vacation In St Tropez: Photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom turned up the romance in Saint Tropez! The couple was photographed packing on the PDA during their loved-up vacation on Tuesday, July 18 as they swam in the stunning waters of the South of France. As seen HERE, the “Fireworks” hitmaker, 38, and British actor, 46, were seen kissing as they swam together while protected from the strong sun in white hats. They laughed and smiled together, seemingly as in love as ever.

The famous couple also brought along their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Katy was seen kneeling on a paddleboard as she paddled her and her daughter around. Katy donned a blue and white striped one-piece, while her little one looked cute in a floral printed one-piece. Orlando’s 12-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr. She, too, went on to grow her family after their split and had two kids with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

Katy, Orlando, Flynn, and Daisy were also spotted spending some time on a luxury private yacht. They were then seen on Wednesday leaving the South of France, seemingly wrapping up the beautiful trip.

Their French getaway isn’t the first time Orlando and Katy have vacationed in Europe this summer. The couple packed on the PDA at a Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band concert on Saturday, July 8 in London at the British Summertime Fest. Orlando was seen holding up his camera to take a kissing selfie as they made out, making the event look like a true “Teenage Dream”. The adorable couple was seen kissing in the stands at Wimbledon just a few days earlier.

Although the Pirates of the Caribbean star and pop superstar seem as happy as ever, Orlando admitted that their relationship isn’t all fun and games earlier this year. “We’re in two very different pools,” he told Flaunt of their differing careers. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.” He added that the differences in their work can be “really, really, really, challenging.”

Katy and Orlando first sparked romance rumors in 2016 and got engaged three years later on Valentine’s Day. They welcomed their baby girl in 2020, but are in no rush to walk down the aisle.