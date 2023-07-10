Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Caught Passionately Kissing At A Bruce Springsteen Concert: Photos

“Oh, she’s the one!” Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoyed a romantic summer night enjoying Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on Saturday, July 8. The couple was spotted sharing a sweet kiss while The Boss played at his concert in Hyde Park as part of the British Summertime Fest. The pair were clearly having a great time at the show as they smooched from their view.

As they kissed, Orlando, 46, held up his phone and captured the moment. Katy, 38, went for a pink outfit, with a tanktop and big aviator glasses with pink lenses. The “Teenage Dream” singer also accessorized with a gold necklace and another with a diamond in the center. The Pirates of the Caribbean star kept it simple, as he rocked a white t-shirt.

The pair clearly had a great time at the show, and Orlando shared a photo and video and opened up about his love for Bruce on Instagram. “There’s a reason he is the BOSS,” he wrote. “I can’t remember the last time I witnessed such vulnerable, powerful, poetic, and beautifully playful masculinity @Springsteen. He came, he played – actually sang like his life depended on it – and he conquered the hearts of and minds of at least 65k people watching in the park last night.”

The couple weren’t the only A-Listers who attended Bruce’s Hyde Park show. Chelsea Handler shared a few photos and videos from the show, including a shot with Katy and Orlando, on her Instagram. Besides them, Chelsea also posed with Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. The comedian also shared videos of her bartending at the gig and a photo with E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt.

Katy and Orlando have been having a great time during their recent stay in England. Besides catching The Boss, they also attended a day of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Similar to the show, the pair were spotted kissing in the stands as they enjoyed some of the games.