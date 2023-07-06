Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Kiss During Date at Wimbledon In London: Photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom locked lips while attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Wednesday, July 5. The couple was spotted smooching in the crowd, as well as watching the day’s matches diligently and sipping drinks. It looked like they were having a great time as they had a date at the game.

The pair were spotted sharing a kiss in the middle of a game, and they were both dressed up in deep blue clothes, giving them a classic Hollywood look. Katy, 38, rocked a navy, shoulder-less, long-sleeve shirt. She also donned a matching ascot with white polka dots. She completed the look with a pair of round sunglasses. She also showed off her new short bangs, which she debuted back in June. Orlando, 46, sported a deep blue suit with a checkered design on it. He also wore a blue and white striped shirt and solid tie, as well as his own pair of blue-tinted sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Romantic Photos Of The Pop Star & English Actor Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016 Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England. 05 Jul 2023 Pictured: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1004260_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The “Teenage Dream” popstar recently opened up about where the two of them stood for their sobriety pact, after revealing that they’d both agreed not to drink back in March. After three months, Katy revealed that she thought it was a great “reset” in a June interview with People. “We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” she said. “It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

Orlando and Katy have been engaged since 2019, and they have a daughter Daisy, 2, together. Orlando also shares a son Flynn, 12, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 40. The Australian model recently opened up about how close she and Katy are in a May interview on the Something to Talk About podcast. “I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we’ve kind of connected from day one,” she said.