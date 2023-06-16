Katy Perry Debuts Short Bangs In New Video: See Her Look Before & After

Katy Perry has a brand new look! The singer was on the set of a photo shoot for the fall collection of her Katy Perry Collection shoe line, and posted a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram. While the video mostly featured her showing off some of the shoes from the new line, she also turned the camera toward herself for a few moments, and revealed that she had a new hair style for the shoot.

Although Katy was still rocking her hair in the video, she had noticeable new bangs, which is a style we haven’t seen her wear in quite a bit. The bangs were short and wispy, barely covering the entirety of her forehead. At one point, Katy lifted a hand up to straighten out the bangs, as it seemed she still wasn’t quite used to them just yet.

Earlier this month, Katy appeared in an ad for De Soi, and she had her hair pulled back into an updo with bangs framing her face. At that point, though, the bangs were a lot longer and thinner, whereas they were shortened for the Katy Perry Collection shoot. Of course, Katy has often changed up her hairstyles over the years, so seeing her with differing looks is nothing unusual for the pop star.

Katy recently wrapped up her sixth season of American Idol as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The show has been renewed for a 22nd season in 2024, but the judges’ panel for the upcoming season has not been confirmed yet. Throughout season 21, Katy received some backlash from viewers for some of her comments to the contestants, and Luke recently defended her in an interview about the situation.

“Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show,” he told Fox News. “You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re so homogenized that you can’t ever go for a joke or go for a fun moment.” He also pointed out that Katy’s been dealing with people being “too hard” on her for her entire career. “As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times,” he concluded, “and get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff.” He also insisted that he, Lionel and Katy are all doing the “best [they] can” on the show.