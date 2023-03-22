‘American Idol’ Contestant Responds To Katy Perry’s ‘Mom-Shaming’ Joke: ‘It Was Hurtful’

Sarah Beth Liebe, who auditioned for American Idol on the March 5 episode of the reality show, has claimed that judge Katy Perry insulted her during their interaction. Sarah Beth went on TikTok March 8 and said that Katy’s “mom shaming” comments during the audition were “hurtful” and “embarrassing.” When Sarah Beth met Katy and the other judges at her audition, she told them that she was 25 years old with three children, which absolutely shocked Katy, 38, who stood up from the table and began fanning herself.

Sarah Beth seemed to find Katy’s antics funny, and told the judges that “if Katy leans on the table I think I’m gonna pass out.” The “Part Of Me” singer, who has a 2-year-old daughter with her fiance Orlando Bloom, had a cheeky response for Sarah Beth. “Honey, you’ve been leaning on the table too much!” Katy said.

As Sarah Beth started chatting with the judges, Katy asked her if being on the show is her “dream.” Katy asked, “Is this your dream? If it’s not your dream, you might need to leave because there are a lot of dreams behind you.”

Sarah Beth admitted that she’s “still processing” being on the show. She sang “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse and made it to the next round of the competition thanks to Katy and Luke Bryan. But three days later, Sarah Beth shared a TikTok where she reflected on her audition process and addressed the “joke” that Katy made at her expense.

@sarabethliebe Well. I didnt think id be making this video, but i just wanted to say a couple things since im being flooded with articles and comments/messages about this. ♬ original sound – Sara Beth

“Katy Perry made a joke that wasn’t super kind,” Sarah Beth said. “It was embarrassing to have that on TV and it was hurtful and, you know, that’s that. But I did want to take this opportunity to say that I think women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool. And I think that mom-shaming is super lame. It’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

Sarah Beth continued, “I also wanted to take this opportunity to say that I see all of the young moms, and moms in general, who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything. I just wanted to say that I see you and I hear you and I’m grateful for you and your worthy. And keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that. If you’re a good mama and you love your babies that’s all that really matters. Other comments just don’t feel necessary.” HollywoodLife reached out to Katy’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Sarah Beth is still in the running on American Idol. We don’t know how far she’s made it in the pre-taped episodes. The show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, continues Sunday, March 26 with the final round of auditions.