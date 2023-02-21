Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Pack On PDA After He Calls Their Relationship ‘Challenging’

Orlando Bloom, 46, shared a cute new PDA-filled Instagram photo of him and his fiancee Katy Perry, 38, just a week after he admitted their relationship has been “challenging.” The actor held the singer’s hand while sitting down at a table, in the sweet snapshot. They both smiled at the camera and wore stylish outfits that included a white button-down shirt for him and a gold sleeveless plunging top for her.

“My ❤️ #lockwithlove,” Orlando captioned the photo. As soon as he shared it, his followers left many compliments in the comments section. “I love you two🥹 you deserve all the happiness in the world❤️,” one fan wrote, while another called Katy “stunning.” A third shared, “You two make my heart so happy” and a fourth wrote, “Love is in the air.”

Orlando’s new photo with Katy comes after he openly discussed their relationship in an interview with Flaunt. The Lord of the Rings star revealed that because of the difference in their industries, it could be hard for them to “understand” each other at times. “We’re in two very different pools,” he said. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie,” he added. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity.” Orlando also said that despite the “challenging” part of their romance, he’s aware of how blessed they both are. “I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment,” he said.

Orlando and Katy, who share two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove together, started dating in 2016 and had an on and off relationship. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, when he proposed with a $5 million flower diamond ring with a ruby red center. They both shared photos of the epic ring and announced their engagement with posts that were captioned, “Full bloom” and “Lifetimes.”