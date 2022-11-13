Katy Perry Reveals How She Tells Daughter Daisy, 2, She’s Going To Work In Las Vegas

Katy Perry has a lot to juggle as a mom, pop star and American Idol judge, but she’s proven to be a queen at multi-tasking. In her latest interview, Katy spilled the tea on how she tackles the balancing act when she has to tell her 2-year-old daughter Daisy that mommy has to head to work, which is currently performing a residency in Las Vegas.

“She’s going to preschool here and there,” Katy told E! News on Nov. 9 of her daughter she shares with Orlando Bloom. “It makes me so happy to take her preschool. I drop her off and I say, ‘Mommy’s gonna go. I’ll be right back, I’m just gonna go play a quick show in Las Vegas.’ And then I come back and she’s asleep.”

The singer then joked that she is usually still “in a full face of makeup, sweating from doing a show.” To cover her tracks, however, she hilariously insisted, “I make her lunch — I cut off the crusts don’t worry.”

Meanwhile, Katy used her humor to distract from a recent viral mishap at one of her concerts. As fans were trying to figure out why the singer’s right eye wouldn’t closely properly at the end of one of her Vegas performances, Katy took to her Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 27 to troll herself about the incident… and to plug her Sin City residency while at it!

Posting a clip of the mid-concert eye glitch, the “Fireworks” hitmaker appeared to insinuate that the news of her PLAY residency being extended would cause anyone to “malfunction” with excitement. “POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates,” she captioned the hilarious clip. In the lengthy message attached, Katy also urged fans, including the eye-twitching conspiracy theorists, to come check out the show.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she began. “The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!” SHe went on to say the theme of the concert is about “finding unconditional love,” has no political bend and includes a NSFW “party trick.” She concluded, “Hope to sing along with you in 2023!”