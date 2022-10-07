Katy Perry Takes Daughter Daisy, 2, To The Pumpkin Patch In Cute New Photos

Katy Perry and her 2-year-old daughter are ready for autumn! The “Firework” singer, 37, and her child with Orlando Bloom, 45, were seen poking around a pumpkin patch on Friday, October 7 in Los Angeles, in photos you can SEE HERE. Katy and her little Daisy looked content and happy as they tackled the requisite seasonal activity, with Katy rocking a brown shirt and pants and white ball cap, and her little one wearing a pumpkin-patch ready flannel top, tutu, and pink cowboy boots! Katy also completed her laid-back look with pink shades and simple earrings.

In a video, the pop icon could also be seen browsing through miniature white pumpkins as she chatted with an older child. Only a month and a half ago, little Daisy was seen happily vacationing with her parents on a yacht in Positano, Italy. Though Katy keeps her life as a mother intensely private, she has spoken out a few times on what it takes to make her relationship with her Lord Of The Rings star fiancé, 45, thrive. “Your partners usually see your best and a lot of your worst sides because they’re there to be your mirrors,” Katy said during a May appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Life Will Be the Death of Me.

“Orlando and I do couples therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard. And god bless successful people in the spotlight, and so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couples therapy.”

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since February of 2019. And Daisy has a big brother! Orlando also shares a son, Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.