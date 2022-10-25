Katy Perry Fans Concerned After Her Eye Starts Weirdly Closing During Concert: Watch

One of Katy Perry‘s eyes was not cooperating with the singer at her concert on Monday night (Oct. 24). Katy, 38, was in the midst of performing at her Las Vegas residency when she suddenly struggled to get her right eyelid under control. The “Smile” hitmaker, who was wearing a wild leotard, could not open her right eye which seemed to be shut closed for several seconds. The whole incident was captured by a fan and shared to TikTok.

Katy briefly paused as she was striking a pose mid-performance while her eye was acting up. She couldn’t get her right eye open like her left eye was. After a few seconds, Katy was able to open her right eye and she carried on with the performance as if nothing happened.

The video of Katy spread like wildfire on TikTok and fans joked about what actually happened to her eye. “The robot had a glitch,” one fan joked, while another jokingly said that Katy suffered a “mechanical failure.” More fans speculated that the American Idol judge is apart of the Illuminati.

The most logical theory about the incident with Katy’s eye was made by another fan who commented on the TikTok video. “Lol it’s her eyelash glue getting stuck to her bottom lid, happens to me all the time,” they said. That sounds about right to us!

Katy started her Play residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World at the end of December 2021. The residency has run for five legs, after Katy added further shows throughout the year thanks to increasing demand. She’s performed some of her most iconic songs like “Firework,” “I Kissed a Girl,” and (of course) “Waking Up In Vegas” for fans in Sin City.

Before the residency kicked off, Katy shared some of the daily routines and workouts that she followed to get ready for the concert run. She said that she was doing a ton of “strength training and weights,” plus hiking, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. When Katy’s had breaks during the residency, she’s enjoyed special time with her 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.