Katy Perry Rocks Denim Dress For Gorgeous Duet With Thomas Rhett On ‘Idol’ Finale

Katy Perry made her grand entrance during the American Idol season 20 finale at the start of the show. She walked out onto the stage in a stunning silver sequined dress with ruffles and floral detailing. She took her seat alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to hear the top 3 honor Bruce Springsteen.

Katy’s first performance was with country star Thomas Rhett. They performed their new song “Where We Started.” Since this is KP we’re talking about, Katy changed out of her sequined dress and into an all-denim look. She rocked a one-shoulder denim print dress with a matching bandanna. Katy completed her look with a bright blue belt adorned with a silver butterfly.

Thomas and Katy ended their performance by walking down a set of stairs. They shared a sweet hug together once the song was over. Thomas and Katy certainly make sweet music together!

View Related Gallery 'American Idol' Season 20: Photos Of Katy Perry, The Contestants & More AMERICAN IDOL - ABC’s “American Idol” stars Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan. (ABC/Gavin Bond) AMERICAN IDOL – “519 (Grand Finale)” – Season 20 of “American Idol” concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing America’s vote, including one round dedicated to “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol. In addition to the finalists, there will be showstopping performances by superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY, LIONEL RICHIE

Thomas revealed in a recent interview with ET that a music video for “Where We Started” is “coming out late this year.” He added, “Just a pretty wild dream for me for sure. For me to get to do a song for someone like Katy Perry, it’s nuts.”

Katy performed twice during the American Idol finale, the second time with top 3 finalist Leah Marlene. They sang a stellar rendition of Katy’s hit “Firework.” Katy slayed in a red sequined dress with a thigh-high slit. Katy and Leah’s harmonies were simply incredible.

Leah came in third place. HunterGirl and Noah Thompson were the final two contestants in the running to win season 20. HunterGirl performed an amazing duet with Luke, while Noah sang with Melissa Etheridge.

Katy, Lionel, Luke, and Ryan Seacrest will return for American Idol season 21. This will mark the show’s sixth season on ABC. The new season is expected to premiere in early 2023 on ABC.