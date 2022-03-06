Leah Marlene: 5 Things About The ‘Idol’ Singer Who Wows The Judges With Her Original Song

Leah Marlene will be auditioning for the ‘Idol’ judges during the March 6 episode. Here’s what you need to know about Leah, who Katy Perry thinks could be the new Catie Turner!

The American Idol season 20 auditions continue on March 6. New Idol hopefuls will step in front of the judges looking for their big break. One of the contestants is Leah Marlene, who impresses the judges with her unique performance.

Who is Leah Marlene? This 20-year-old American Idol superfan, who says she is “very hyper, very stupid and goofy,” is ready for whatever the show has in store. From her audition to her background, here’s what you need to know about Leah.

1. Leah sings a One Direction & an original for her ‘Idol’ auditoin.

Leah begins her audition with a unique cover of One Direction’s hit song “Steal My Girl.” Katy Perry wants to hear more and asks Leah if she has any original songs. “That’s my main gig. I love writing songs,” Leah says. She then sings a gorgeous original song titled “Wisher To The Well” that highlights her vocals.

“She reminds me of Catie Turner,” Katy says, referring to the fan-favorite season 16 contestant. Lionel Richie tells Leah that she carries her “strangeness so well” and loves how she’s so confident with who she is. “I think you’re tremendous,” Luke Bryan raves. Needless to say, Leah gets the green light to go to Hollywood.

2. Leah is from Illinois.

Leah hails from Normal, Illinois. Yes, that is actually the name of the town. She was actually born in Toronto and moved to Illinois with her family as a child, according to her website.

3. Leah just released a new album.

Just two days before her American Idol audition is set to air, Leah released her album Many Colors. The album features 8 songs, including the single “Noise.” The song she sings for her Idol audition is also included on the album. Many Colors is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and more. Leah previously released two other albums: The Space Between and Arrow.

4. Leah dropped out of college.

During her American Idol audition, Leah revealed to the judges that she has “just” dropped out of college. She attended Belmont University for 2 years before dropping out. She was studying songwriting and returned to Ilinois to work on an album.

5. Her dad is in a band.

Leah comes from a very musical family. Her dad is Derry Grehan, a songwriter and lead guitarist for the band Honeymoon Suite. Leah’s dad taught her how to play the guitar and the piano.