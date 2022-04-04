5 Things

HunterGirl: 5 Things To Know About The Country Standout Who Earned First ‘Idol’ Platinum Ticket

AMERICAN IDOL - ABC’s “American Idol” stars Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan. (ABC/Gavin Bond)
AMERICAN IDOL – “505 (Auditions)” – Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. As the final auditions across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, come to an end, the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists; and the final Platinum Ticket winner is revealed. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” MONDAY, MARCH 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)CAMERON WHITCOMB
HunterGirl has been one to watch since ‘American Idol’ season 20 got underway. As the competition heats up, here’s everything you need to know about this rising country star.

HunterGirl could end up being American Idol’s next great country singer. The 23-year-old season 20 contestant wowed during her audition and during the duets round. HunterGirl is a major contender this season and shouldn’t be underestimated.

So, who is HunterGirl? She’s almost a shoo-in to make the live shows and possibly the top 10. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about HunterGirl.

HunterGirl during her ‘American Idol’ season 20 audition. (ABC)

1. HunterGirl got the first Platinum Ticket. 

HunterGirl made her American Idol debut in the season 20 premiere. She impressed the judges with her rendition of “Riot” by Rascal Flatts. Luke Bryan told HunterGirl that he wrote top 10 on the paper in front of him. He said that she’s a “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favorite female country voice” that he’s heard in 5 years. She received the first Platinum Ticket of season 20, which sent her straight to the second round of Hollywood Week. She teamed up with Cole Wesley Ritter for an incredible duet of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

2. HunterGirl is her stage name.

HunterGirl’s real name is Hunter Wolkonowski. She is from Winchester, Tennessee. HunterGirl spends most of her time working on her music in Nashville.

3. HunterGirl works with veterans. 

The singer told the judges that she works with veterans in music therapy when she’s not working on her own music. She works with many veteran organizations like Freedom Sings USA, Operation Song, and more.

4. HunterGirl is a college graduate.

HunterGirl earned her college degree from Middle Tennesse State University’s music business school. While she was in college, HunterGirl won several songwriting contests, according to her official website. She has opened at music events for performers like Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, and Sara Evans.

HunterGirl and Cole Wesley Ritter during their duet performance. (ABC)

5. HunterGirl has released her own music.

HunterGirl released her first single in 2018, “We’re Not In Kansas Anymore.” She dropped an EP in 2022 titled One Day that features 5 original songs.