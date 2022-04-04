HunterGirl: 5 Things To Know About The Country Standout Who Earned First ‘Idol’ Platinum Ticket

HunterGirl has been one to watch since ‘American Idol’ season 20 got underway. As the competition heats up, here’s everything you need to know about this rising country star.

HunterGirl could end up being American Idol’s next great country singer. The 23-year-old season 20 contestant wowed during her audition and during the duets round. HunterGirl is a major contender this season and shouldn’t be underestimated.

So, who is HunterGirl? She’s almost a shoo-in to make the live shows and possibly the top 10. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about HunterGirl.

1. HunterGirl got the first Platinum Ticket.

HunterGirl made her American Idol debut in the season 20 premiere. She impressed the judges with her rendition of “Riot” by Rascal Flatts. Luke Bryan told HunterGirl that he wrote top 10 on the paper in front of him. He said that she’s a “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favorite female country voice” that he’s heard in 5 years. She received the first Platinum Ticket of season 20, which sent her straight to the second round of Hollywood Week. She teamed up with Cole Wesley Ritter for an incredible duet of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

2. HunterGirl is her stage name.

HunterGirl’s real name is Hunter Wolkonowski. She is from Winchester, Tennessee. HunterGirl spends most of her time working on her music in Nashville.

3. HunterGirl works with veterans.

The singer told the judges that she works with veterans in music therapy when she’s not working on her own music. She works with many veteran organizations like Freedom Sings USA, Operation Song, and more.

4. HunterGirl is a college graduate.

HunterGirl earned her college degree from Middle Tennesse State University’s music business school. While she was in college, HunterGirl won several songwriting contests, according to her official website. She has opened at music events for performers like Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, and Sara Evans.

5. HunterGirl has released her own music.

HunterGirl released her first single in 2018, “We’re Not In Kansas Anymore.” She dropped an EP in 2022 titled One Day that features 5 original songs.