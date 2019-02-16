Russell Brand Happy For Ex-Wife Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Amid Engagement News: She’ll Be An Awesome Mom

After Katy Perry divorced Russell Brand in 2012, she’s giving marriage a second go with Orlando Bloom — and her ex is ‘not at all surprised.’ He’s thrilled for Katy, but ‘still feels bad’ about one thing…here’s what that is.

Katy Perry, 34, on Valentine's Day, and there's no hard feelings — or shock — on ex-husband Russell Brand's side. He's "happy for Katy," a source close to the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. "He is not at all surprised that she has decided to marry Orlando." Still, he can't help but feel "bad that things did not work out between [him] with Katy," our source reveals. The pair had been married for less than two years, after marrying in Oct. 2010. Russell blindsided the "Swish Swish" singer by informing her, via text message, that he's filing for divorce on New Year's Eve of 2011, which Katy revealed to Vogue in 2013 according to Us Weekly . At the time, Katy said she hadn't "heard from him since."

Laura Gallacher in 2017, and they share a two-year-old daughter, Mabel! Russell "feels bad they are not as close as they once were," our source says. The comedian blamed their failed marriage on busy schedules and fame during a 2017 interview on John Bishop: In Conversation With : "Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy. I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree…The marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is due to the sort of undulating nature of fame and that, living in those conditions, and what was happening." However, he added that he still "felt very warm" towards Katy. Russell has since remarried to in 2017, and they share a two-year-old daughter,

Our source reflected on Russell’s thoughts about his ex starting her own family, saying, “ Russell also feels that Katy and Orlando will have kids together soon, and he thinks they’d be cute. Russell discussed having a family with Katy, and knows that in her heart, she wants to have her own children, so he hopes that Orlando and her get that chance to fulfill her dreams of having her own family.”