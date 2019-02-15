Did Orlando Bloom Recycle Miranda Kerr’s Engagement Ring For Katy Perry? See Shocking Pics

Well, THIS is pretty awkward! After Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry, fans couldn’t help but notice how similar the singer’s new engagement ring looks to his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr’s.

Orlando Bloom, 42, and Katy Perry, 34, announced their engagement on Feb. 15 after he seemingly proposed on Valentine’s Day, and while fans were clearly excited for them, the singer’s new sparkler raised some eyebrows! Why? Well, fans were quick to notice how similar the ring looks to Orlando’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr‘s. Obviously, Katy’s ring is one-of-a-kind — it features a giant pink stone surrounded by more diamonds that form the shape of a flower — but it also looks like Orlando could have recycled his ex-wife’s and proposed to Katy with it.

When Orlando proposed to Miranda, 35, in 2010, he presented her with a nearly identical ring that had a huge center stone surrounded by bordering diamonds. The band was gold, just like Katy’s, and featured a few smaller diamonds that wrapped around it. So not totally similar in color, but the same shape nonetheless. So is it really the same ring, and just altered for Katy? We can’t confirm nor deny that at this time, but fans are going crazy over the striking similarities! One fan even tweeted, “Lol kinda funny to see how Orlando gave Miranda Kerr the same ‘blooming flower’ ring design but in a different color than Katy’s”, while E! News was first to report on the similarity.

No matter what the case may be, it seems pretty clear that Orlando likes a certain style when it comes to engagement rings — ones that look like flowers made out of diamonds. And we can’t blame him — both Katy and Miranda’s rings are gorgeous. They’re also worth a pretty penny! “I would insure this ring for at least half a million dollars if it’s truly a ruby,” Ritani’s VP and 20-year diamond expert, Josh Marion, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after looking at a photo of Katy’s new bling. “If it’s a vivid pink diamond, it would be worth around $5 million.”

And experts at JamesAllen.com said it could be worth even more! They told us, “The ring looks to be a 4 carat vivid pink diamond set in a yellow gold band with a halo of round diamonds. The approximate cost at a traditional retailer is $6 million.”

Congrats to the happy couple!