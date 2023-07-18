‘RHONY’s Jill Zarin Reunites With Bethenny Frankel & Claims She Didn’t Give Permission To Film Bobby’s Funeral

'RHONY' alums Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin revisited their infamous on-camera feud on the new episode of Bethenny's podcast.

Image Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin reunion wasn’t on anybody’s Bravo bingo card this year. The former Real Housewives of New York City co-stars took a picture together and reunited 13 years after their major falling out. Bethenny, 52, shared the photo of the pair on Monday, July 17 and revealed that Jill, 59, came on her ReWives podcast and Just B podcast to revisit what caused the end of their friendship. “Tonight, Jill and I reunite for the first time one on one since 2010,” Bethenny wrote in her caption.

Bravo fans were gobsmacked to see Bethenny and Jill reunite. The two entrepreneurs haven’t been friends since 2010, when their feud played out on season 3 of RHONY. At the time, Bethenny accused Jill of being jealous of her success as a businesswoman. On the podcast episode, the pair looked back on when Bethenny showed up with cameras to Jill’s husband Bobby Zarin‘s funeral on season 10. Bethenny claimed that was Andy Cohen‘s idea, while Jill insisted she didn’t agree to film that scene outside the funeral.

“If that was true, would they need a release from me, to get my voice on camera? Do they have one? I will tell you, they do not,” Jill said. She added, “If I tell you there is no release, you have to know I didn’t know.” Bethenny was disappointed to hear this bombshell news from Jill. “What you’re saying is that I ambushed a funeral for f****** reality television. That’s disgusting,” Bethenny said. HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo reps for comment.

Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin (Photo:Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Jill also admitted to Bethenny that she felt left out when Bethenny launched her SkinnyGirl business which in part caused their falling out. “I wanted to have a real make-up. I couldn’t tell the real truth, the real truth of why I was mad at you,” Jill said. “The reason I was mad at you … is because I was hurt. And maybe I didn’t express it, I didn’t share it. I was hurt that I was losing you and was being left out of everything.”

Furthermore, Jill said she believes had Bethenny not quit the show before season 4, which was Jill’s last season before she was fired, they “would’ve made up.” In response, Bethenny said, “We would’ve, but it would’ve gotten dirty, and it would’ve been for the show.”

Neither Bethenny or Jill are on RHONY anymore. The two also didn’t partake in season 5 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which filmed this summer, and features six ex-RHONY stars — Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kristen Taekman, and Kelly Bensimon — spending a week together in St. Barts.

