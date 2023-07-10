Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Luann de Lesseps’ Latest Diss: She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Me

Although Bethenny Frankel, 52, left The Real Housewives of New York City in 2019, the drama continues! A few short days after her former co-star Luann de Lesseps, 58, threw some not-so-subtle shade at her, Bethenny fired back in a reply to a fan via Threads. “Feels fairly likely since I [sic] my life isn’t a cabaret,” the 52-year-old penned. “Also I love when people are [as] obsessed with me as she is, so I should send her an edible arrangement.”

As RHONY fans know, Bethenny seemingly referred to the iconic screaming match between her and Luann from Season 11, where the Skinnygirl Cocktail founder told Luann that, “life is not a cabaret.” Bethenny’s reply to her fan regarding her former co-star comes just a few days after the Class with The Countess author told Entertainment Tonight that she would be just fine without seeing Bethenny again. After the reporter asked Luann and Sonja Morgan, 59, which of the Real Housewives they would “hope to never interact with” again, the Countess knew her answer right away.

View Related Gallery Luann de Lesseps: Photos Luann de Lesseps shows off her bikini body on the beach in Miami, Tuesday afternoon. The Real Housewives of NYC cast mate is in town to perform her cabaret act Countess & Friends on Saturday night. Pictured: Luann De Lesseps Ref: SPL5063510 120219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights LuAnn de Lesseps Watermill Benefit for the Arts and Humanities, Watermill, New York, USA - 27 Jul 2019

“Carole Radziwill,” Luann said, before adding, “She trashed our show… Bethenny, trashed our show.” The 58-year-old added some insult to injury after she noted that she didn’t want to discuss Bethenny any further. “I don’t even want to give her any air time,” she added. Sonja, then went on to add her own shade. “We don’t bite the hand that feeds us. We kiss the ring!”, the blonde beauty quipped during the Jul. 6 interview.

Bravo fans know that Bethenny and Luann’s feud goes way back. The two even famously battled out on Season 11’s 15th episode while the ladies were out in Miami. Following the incident, Bethenny appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen to relive the moment back in 2019. The businesswoman and chef explained that she was “triggered” by Luann int hat moment.

“It was an explosion and a reaction to many things, obviously. No one acts like that in a restaurant, no matter what’s happened. There was a boiling point,” Bethenny said at the time. “But there was something that I was observing in her that just really triggered me. I mean, you’ve seen it before with me with her. There’s something that happens where I’m like, ‘Why are you saying you invented the Skinnygirl Margarita,’ you know? And I just, I had had it.”

Aside from the Bethenny vs. Luann drama, both Luann and Sonja recently filmed Season 5 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in St. Barts, and dished to HollywoodLife about the drama that went down on the island. During the latest episode of HL’s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, the 59-year-old revealed she had plenty of “fun” on the trip. “That was a mixed bag but a lot of fun,” Sonja quipped. The former countess also chimed in on her experience on the trip.

“There’s always drama of course when you put 6 women together,” Luann said. “I mean Kristen Taekman and Kelly [Bensimon] haven’t filmed in years. But it was great to have Dorinda [Medley], myself, Ramona [Singer], and Sonja back again on a trip to St. Barts. There was some pirates involved as always. And there’s a little Scary Island going on there. It’s a fun trip.”