‘RHONY’ Alum Kelly Bensimon Engaged To Financier Scott Litner: See Her Diamond Ring

Kelly Bensimon, 55, is engaged! The former Real Housewives of New York City star got engaged to her boyfriend of one year, financier Scott Litner, on a boat ride during the Fourth of July weekend, according to Page Six. “Kelly is happily engaged and looking forward to this new beginning,” her rep told the outlet on Monday, July 10. “Scott proposed over the 4th of July weekend while they were visiting Kelly’s childhood vacation spot of Lake Geneva, Wis.”

Scott reportedly gave Kelly an emerald-cut, five-carat diamond ring from Material Goods. The Bravo star proudly showed off her engagement ring on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 9, before she attended the Welcome To Crappie Lake premiere party in NYC.

“I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose,” Kelly said about the engagement to E! News on July 10. “I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning,” she added. “We have a romance that people write novels about.”

This will be Kelly’s second marriage. The reality star was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 to 2007. Kelly has two daughters, Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23, with her ex-husband. Kelly’s engagement comes after she recently revealed that she’s lost weight from having “a lot of sex.”

Kelly recently filmed season 5 of Peacock’s The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which marks her long-awaited return to television over ten years after she was fired from RHONY. Kelly reunited with her former castmates Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Kristen Taekman in St. Barts for RHUGT season 5. Luann and Sonja recently appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and said there was “drama” on the trip. Luann even compared the trip to Scary Island, where Kelly had a major meltdown, which is considered one of the greatest Bravo moments of all time.