Megan Fox Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Wet Dress For Sexy New Photos

Nobody dons a sheer dress like Megan Fox. In photos you can SEE HERE, the stunning Transformers actress, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 18 to share some scorching summer pics in a soaking wet dress. In the first photo, the mom of three showed off the frock from her chin down, the sheer, off-white romantic dress with side lace-ups clinging to her bust and tendrils of wet hair hanging down. In the second shot, the Good Mourning star faced away from the camera, the dress hanging down off her rear and unzipped as she contemplated a tranquil forest pond.

In the third photo, Megan turned her head slightly for a gorgeous profile, the sexy dress still unzipped. Her long, brunette hair was highlighted with shocks of slender, platinum blonde feathers for a fairy-like appearance. In a final pic, Megan showed off a flawless, light blue pedicure as she dipped her toe in the water. She wore a gleaming toe ring and a sliver of lace was visible above her ankle. “A fourth house taurus sun,” she captioned the July 18 post.

Fans of Megan, who has 21.2 million followers on the platform, went into a frenzy in the comments thread. “I just opened the app and I’ve been blessed,” quipped a fan, while another gushed, “MEGAN IN HER FOREST ERA SLAYSSS.” “These photos wow,” remarked a third, with a fourth observing, “@machinegunkelly is so lucky.”

The pics came just a day after a similar forest-themed photo shoot, in which the bombshell rocked a green string bikini for some equally sizzling shots. And while she clearly has a flawless physique and monumental beauty, the stunning actress has admitted to suffering from body dysmorphia, which prevents her from seeing herself as she really is.

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she told British GQ Style in 2021. “Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities,” she confessed at the time.