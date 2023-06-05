Megan Fox, 37, Rocks Strapless Black Bikini In Sexy New Photo After Admitting To Having Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox looked stunning in a tiny black strapless bikini in a sultry new selfie after admitting she suffers from body dysmorphia.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 5, 2023 9:13AM EDT
megan fox
View gallery
Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown's on-off girlfriend, enjoys a day at the beach with friends in Miami, Florida. The couple are rumoured to be back togther again, with Karrueche reportedly spotted at a few of his recent concerts and hosting a party together. UK RIGHTS ONLY Pictured: Karrueche Tran Ref: SPL4068892 230913 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari looks incredible as she takes a dip in the ocean in a white bikini. The reality TV star, 35, stunned in a revealing two-piece swimsuit as she walked along the golden sand of Los Cabos, Mexico. The former star of The Hills appeared to be on vacation with her longtime friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson. 02 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA903662_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Model Candice Swanepoel wears a white one piece swimsuit from her line Tropic of C as she hits the beach with her family in Miami. 20 Dec 2020 Pictured: Candice Swanepoel. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722254_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Megan Fox is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 37-year-old posted a slideshow of selfies where she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny black cutout bikini.

Megan posted the photos with the caption, “ace of cups + the star.” In the first photo, Megan wore a strapless, plunging black bandeau bikini top with a pair of super low-rise bottoms that put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on full display. In the second photo, Megan posed for the camera as she rocked red hair while hanging out at the beach.

Despite Megan posting photos of herself in a bikini, she recently opened up to Sports Illustrated, in the swimsuit edition, about struggling with her body image. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she said. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.” Megan even went on to say, “The journey of, like, loving myself is gonna be never-ending, I think.”

Aside from these sexy selfies, Megan has been on a roll with her outfits lately and one of our favorites was when she attended a Sports Illustrated party in Florida wearing a Blumarine Fall 2023 Look 40 dress. The plunging sheer brown crochet dress featured a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Megan also attended the same exact event in NYC when she wore an even sexier outfit. This time, she wore a black Laquan Smith Satin Trimmed Mesh Gown that had an insanely low-cut scoop neckline that showed off her cleavage. The entire bodice of the dress was sheer, revealing her taut tummy and the rest of the dress flowed into a fitted satin skirt with sheer long sleeves.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad