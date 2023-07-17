Katy Perry Takes 2-Year-Old Daughter Daisy Jet Skiing On Family Vacation: See Adorable Photos

Katy Perry is giving her 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom literally everything! In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the “Teenage Dream” singer, 38, placed her little one on the jet ski right in front of her and jetted through the waves while vacationing in Saint Tropez with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45. They rocked matching protective black helmets while sitting on the blue jet ski, and little Daisy wore a bright pink life jacket, while Katy wore a black one. Daisy also appeared to be protected from the summer sun with a pink and white striped long sleeved rash guard.

In other pics, the American Idol judge strolled along a luxury yacht while wearing a blue and orange one piece swimsuit and a pair of sunglasses. Still other photos showed the Lord Of The Rings heartthrob retrieving his little golden-haired girl after her daring excursion into the waters. Orlando later took to the water in a speedy jet ski of his own, cutting through the waters like a pro.

In September of 2021, the popstar shared how she was adjusting to life with the then-13-month-old tot. “I’m still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I’m not in a rush,” the brunette bombshell told Variety for their Power of Women issue that year. “It’s been a year. I’m more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are … pretty interesting.”

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” she told the trade publicatioin. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best.“

And Katy opened up about an even more tender aspect of becoming a mom. “I never really truly knew about unconditional love,” she said. “Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn’t really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole ‘nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it’s amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s.”