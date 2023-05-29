Orlando Bloom, 46, Goes For Solo Shirtless Swim In France: Photo

The actor spent time at a beach at Hotel Eden Roc in Antibes, France, when he showed off his muscular physique.

May 29, 2023 1:51PM EDT
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom at hotel Eden Roc in Cannes.
Orlando Bloom
Image Credit: ML by Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Orlando Bloom, 46, looked as toned as could be during a recent outing in Antibes, France this week. The actor was photographed shirtless while wearing only black shorts as he spent time in the water and on a beach at Hotel Eden Roc. He also sported facial hair as he splashed in the waves and relaxed under the sun.

Orlando Bloom
Orlando walking on the beach in France. (ML by Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

After his shirtless photos were made public, Orlando’s fiancee Katy Perry shared a recent video of him attending the Cannes Film Festival in a light gray Santoni blazer and matching pants. “YAAAssss nooo shirt hawwwt diggityyyy dawg @orlandobloom,” she wrote in the caption.

Orlando’s latest outings in France come after he made headlines for hanging out with his son Flynn, 12, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. They enjoyed a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena and were photographed walking outside in casual outfits. Orlando wore a long-sleeved denim button-down shirt over a cream buttoned top, tan pants, brown boots, and a tan and black baseball cap. Flynn wore a long-sleeved white “LA” shirt, black pants, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

 

Orlando Bloom
Orlando during a previous outing. (ML by Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

When Orlando’s not wowing with shirtless outings or game outings with his son, he’s doing so for other impressive actions, like meeting with President Zelensky in Ukraine in Mar. “(It is) so encouraging in so many ways to see just the remarkably stoic nature of the people of Ukraine,” Orlando, who is also the father of Daisy, 2, told Zelensky during the visit, per The Independent. “And of course, your messaging that I think is reflected in their courage, and in their determination and in their perseverance and resilience.”

Orlando, who is a UNICEF Ambassador, also spoke about how the Russian invasion affected children in America.  “To see the children, to see in their eyes, it’s palpable the anxiety and yet, the strength of the Ukrainian people is something that is really awe-inspiring in truth and, of course, your messaging is the reason for that,” he explained before mentioning a family of five who brought four more children into their home.

“Hopefully, that is the kind of future for children in this country” instead of “institutionalized” methods of raising children, he said.  He also assured Zelensky that UNICEF is taking the issue of missing children “incredibly seriously, just as the rest of the world is watching.”

