Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Daughter Apple & Mom Blythe Danner For Rare Pic Of All 3 Generations

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, her mom Blythe Danner, 80, and her daughter Apple Martin, 19, are trio goals! The relatives took a rare three generation-spanning picture together at an event for Gwyneth’s company Goop and Gucci in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 15. Gwyneth posed in the middle of her look-alike daughter and her ageless mother at the dinner party. All three women looked absolutely beautiful and resembled one another.

Gwyneth stunned in a red, white, and blue crop top and matching skirt from Gucci. The Oscar winner also rocked a pair of white sandals and a gold chain necklace. Gwyneth let her signature blonde hair down for the hot summer night.

View Related Gallery Actresses With Movie Star Moms: Gwyneth Paltrow & Blythe Danner, Plus Other Celebrity Mothers & Daughters ADM_EMAAWARDS15_BP_ - 24 October 2015 - Burbank, California - Katharine McPhee. Environmental Media Association Hosts the 25th Annual EMA Awards held at Warner Bros. Studios. Pictured: Blythe Danner,Gwyneth Paltrow,Blythe Danner Gwyneth Paltrow Karrueche Tran Stana Katic Dita Von Teese Andie MacDowell Emmanuelle Chriqui Carter Oosterhouse Amy Smart Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Kristin Davis Katharine McPhee Ref: SPL1160400 241015 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - OCTOBER 20: Actress Meryl Streep and daughter Grace Gummer arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Suffragette' held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on October 20, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Image Press/Splash News) Pictured: Grace Gummer,Meryl Streep,Grace Gummer Meryl Streep Ref: SPL1157059 201015 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Apple, meanwhile, wore a strapless black minidress that matched her high heels and showcased her sexy little body. The teenager paired her look with a small pink Gucci handbag. She put her blonde hair up in a sleek ponytail.

Last but certainly not least, Blythe wore a gorgeous long white dress and a blue scarf. The Meet The Parents actress cozied up to her famous daughter, while Apple posed on the other side of Gwyneth, in the group shot of the three beauties. Gwyneth and Apple also took a photo of just the two of them at the event.

Gwyneth comes from a famous Hollywood family. Her mother is a famous actress while her dad Bruce Paltrow was an Emmy-nominated director and producer. Bruce died at the age of 58 in October 2002 from complications related to throat cancer, including pneumonia. He passed away in Italy, where he was visiting with Gwyneth to celebrate her 30th birthday. A year after Bruce’s death, Gwyneth married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and they had two kids together: Apple (born in May 2004) and son Moses (born in April 2006).

Since becoming a mom, Gwyneth has cherished every moment of her kids’ lives. “It’s funny, I always thought, when they were born I was like, ‘It’s never going to be better than this,’ ” Gwyneth told PEOPLE in Oct 2022, after Apple went off to college. “But then they were 2, and then 5, and every stage I’ve been like, ‘This is better than the last,’ ” she added. “And I feel that way now.”