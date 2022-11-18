Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.

They matched in blue outfits, with Blythe donning a bright blue dress and the Goop founder in a powder blue two-piece set that featured a crop top. The Primetime Emmy winner accessorized with silver rings, while her daughter opted for gold rings and a gold chain link necklace. Blythe left her hair down for the stylish outing, while Gwyneth pulled hers behind her ears in a low ponytail.

Gwyneth also shared a photo of her and her 51-year-old husband Brad Falchuk at her cousin’s wedding. The Emma actress covered up her crop top for the snapshot with a furry black jacket. Brad, a director and producer, looked dapper in a navy-blue suit. Additional photos in the fun slideshow showed some of the good eats Gwyenth enjoyed during her trip, such as a hearty stew, biscuits, and candied walnut-topped doughnuts.

The mother of two used the slideshow as a teaser for her newsletter and promised her fans that there would be more details about the family getaway in the Big Easy. “I’ve really enjoyed returning to kicking off our Thursday newsletters with little notes to you about my recent findings, travels, what I’m cooking, where I’m finding inspiration, etc,” she wrote. “Last month, I went down to one of my favorite cities, New Orleans, for my cousin’s wedding. I’ll be sharing more about the trip in an upcoming email … (I know I’m biased but, beyond my musings, the newsletters are packed with amazing content and info from my team at goop.)”

Gwyneth featured her mother, with whom she is super close, in a 2020 video for Goop, during which they talked about skincare, aging, and generational beauty. Gwyneth’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple, joined along to serve as the camera person and interviewer for the video. As she has noted many times, Gwyneth said she has always enjoyed a “minimal” skincare routine and revealed she and her mother both have dry skin, making moisturizer a must-have.

Speaking on her feelings about aging, she said she felt prettiest at age 30, while her mother admitted she felt her best at age 50. “I think aging is hard,” Gwyneth confessed. “It’s definitely a process, and I think when you see your face start to change, you don’t necessarily feel your most beautiful externally.” She continued, “But the irony is it’s that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful.”