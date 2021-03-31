Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her $900 Everyday ‘Skincare & Wellness’ Routine — Watch

Want gorgeous, glowing skin like Gwyneth Paltrow? Going by her luxurious everyday skincare routine, it may set you back $900!

Feeling like treating yourself to a major splurge? Maybe that second stimulus check is burning a hole in your pocket? Gwyneth Paltrow shared her favorite skincare and wellness products in a video with Vogue, and if you’re itching to live that GOOP life — it’s going to set you back $900. Here’s just a glimpse into how the Avengers: Endgame star takes care of herself:

Gwyneth starts her mornings off with a protein-packed smoothie including nut milk and almond butter. She then exfoliates her entire body “gently,” starting at her toes, with a GOOP-branded dry brush ($20). She followed it up with a product she says she “can’t live without,” because she’s an “exfoliating junkie” — the Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator ($125). After wiping it from her face, Gwyneth opts for a few drops of Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum ($185) on her face, neck, and décolletage.

She praises the serum as one of her favorite “clean, nontoxic products that are really efficacious and really work wonders.” If it’s a special occasion, like a “photoshoot or an important Zoom,” she reaches for Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks ($75). “Sometimes I walk around the house with these on,” she says in the video while modeling the patches. “My kids make fun of me. What else is new?”

She follows it up with Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar ($195), a vibrating wand made from 24-karat gold that other gorgeous celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross have praised. While Gwyneth’s chilling, she uses the bar on her face to help tone and “revive” tired skin. Her next step is a “rich” moisturizer that you can pick up at the drugstore, Weleda Skin Food ($19), and Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen ($29) no matter the weather.

After that, it’s more moisturizer! She favors the “light” Goopglow Glow Lotion ($58), which does what it says in the name — makes you glow. “I really wanted to start making beauty products because, at the time, there really wasn’t a lot available that was beautiful, high-quality, nontoxic products,” she explained while patting the lotion onto her face. She finishes her routine with a swipe of Goopgenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm ($20).

If the thought of having such a thorough morning skincare routine exhausts you, just know that Gwyneth has an entirely different one in the evening! After putting so much thought and care into her skin, Gwyneth sticks with minimal makeup on a normal day. Her go-tos? Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick ($68), Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm ($28), Kosas The Big Clean Mascara ($26) and Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil ($26).

But the real beauty guru in her family is her 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. “She has these amazing, long nails that are painted in such cool ways,” mom Gwyneth gushed. “She’s got her lashes. I mean, she knows how to contour — that girl is just on fire with her routine. I don’t know where she got it from. She definitely did not get it from me.”

Though Gwynth’s skincare and wellness routine is incredibly expensive, the “most important” part of it, however, is free. She spends each morning meditating with her husband, Brad Falchuk. “It’s a really nice way to start the day, just centered and letting the mind empty out… I believe that beauty and wellness are inextricably linked.”