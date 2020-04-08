Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a fresh-faced photo of herself working from home with ‘moral support’ from her adorable kids.

Beauty mogul Gwyneth Paltrow has two little work from home buddies! The 47-year-old Goop founder, who rarely posts shots of her kids Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, took to Instagram on April 7 to share a sweet snap with her adorable son and daughter. “WFH with some moral support 💚,” she captioned the selfie, while working from her Los Angeles mansion amid California‘s shelter-in-place mandate to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The pic shows the actress makeup-free in her kitchen with her kids standing on either side of her. While the shot only shows half of their faces, her mini-me Apple wore grey sweatpants and a white tank top featuring a black heart print.

Her son Moses stood to her left with a serious expression on his face, as he donned a green tee and allowed his sandy blonde hair to fall over his face. Their proud mom looked super stylish, wearing layered gold chain necklaces, a oversize t-shirt and her hair pulled back into a loose bun. The selfie marked the first Gwyneth has posted a snap of her kids, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin, since May 2019. The former couple have notoriously kept their kids out of the spotlight over the years, and Apple even has an agreement with her mom that she gets to approve any images her Gwyneth posts of her online.

The actress’ friends were quick to comment on the sweet post. “The cutest admins I’ve ever seen,” journalist and fashion industry insider Derek Blasberg wrote, while designer Rachel Zoe commented, “Don’t I know it.” Less than a week earlier, Gwyneth and Moses stepped out of lockdown for a stroll together! Coldplay hitmaker Chris Martin‘s mini-me was all smiles as he stepped outside for some fresh air with his mom on March 31. T

The 13-year-old cut a casual figure as he carried a skateboard under his arm and chatted away in a black tee, beige trousers, and white sneakers. It seems the teen is totally cool with being pictured hanging out with his mom, but when it comes to his big sis Apple, it’s a different story. “My daughter finds me mortifying,” Gwyneth told John Legend when he stepped in to host the February 14 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “[My kids] are almost 16 and 14. I don’t how that happened,” she added, mentioning that there’s a point when kids stop thinking their parents are cool and start getting “embarrassed” by them.