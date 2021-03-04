Jillian Dempsey Reveals How Patrick & Sons Helped ‘Find The Gaps’ In Grooming To Develop New Product

Professional makeup artist Jillian Dempsey spoke to HL about developing FYFE for quarantine beauty tutorials & her new men’s grooming line.

Jillian Dempsey truly has done it all. From her vegan and cruelty-free makeup eponymous makeup line, to her luxe skincare products and now her men’s grooming line, the legendary makeup artist is no doubt a leader in the industry. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.com, Jillian revealed that despite her female celebrity clientele, like Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lawrence, she actually got her start in men’s grooming. “This is when you did it all…hair, makeup, nails and color. I am inspired by what my clients and customers need,” she explained. “With having two boys and my husband [Patrick Dempsey] to groom, it’s easy to find what gaps are in the grooming space I’d like to fill. I recently launched my on-the-go Jillian Dempsey Roadie – a thick hair pomade in a stick with the best smell to add texture to short hair or lay down fly-aways that was truly inspired by the men in my life.”

Her twin sons, Sullivan and Darby, are featured in Jillian’s campaign for the Roadie pomade, alongside their dad, in an array of gorgeous black and white photos. “I still love to cut and style [men’s] hair and do it for friends and family,” she added.

In addition to her new men’s product, Jillian also had the brilliant and swift idea to launch FYFE, a new where she and other professional makeup artists have joined forces to provide beauty tutorials to those of us stuck at home and in desperate need of a makeup lesson. “FYFE has been able to fill that void of not being able to visit retail stores, experience products first hand and receive the assistance that you might get from beauty advisors or retail staff,” Jillian described.

The celebrated makeup artist had the idea to launch a beauty app over eight years ago, and it was finally ready for launch when the pandemic hit, forcing everyone to remain home with nothing but their own resources. “During these times, it’s difficult to find inspiration at home or even have the opportunity to browse like you would in a beauty store. What FYFE does is give our users that space to browse looks from amazing PRO artists, discover products recommended and used by these artists, view their tutorials on how to achieve looks or certain techniques and purchase their desired products all within one platform – from wherever they may be. *In the US,” she said, adding that it was “a daunting time to launch something new during a terrible time of uncertainty.”

Now, the app is constantly adding more tutorials, like the most-searched “Highlights for Blondes” with the talented Tracey Cunningham! “We have a new design coming in March that I am anxiously awaiting and currently designing out with my team. I love it and hope others do too! I want users to enjoy the convenience and the education of the FYFE app. It makes me pleased to know we are offering something different in the marketplace,” Jillian added. Get more info about FYFE here!