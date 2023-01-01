Gwyneth Paltrow & Daughter Apple Martin Rock String Bikinis On A Boat In Stunning NYE Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and her baby girl, Apple, rang in the new year with a sizzling snap of themselves! The Oscar winner, 50, took to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve 2022 to share a fabulous photo album (below) of her family and their tropical getaway, which included a bikini shot of the lookalike mother/daughter duo. Rocking a black two-piece, Gwyneth posed on a yacht next to Apple, who stole the spotlight in her darling white bikini.

The carousal also included a gorgeous photo of Gwyneth, Apple and her other child she also shares with ex Chris Martin: son Moses, 16. Even more adorable, the trio took a family photo with Gwyneth’s famous mother, Blythe Danner! Also on the vacation was Gwyneth’s husband, Brad Fulchuck, with whom she stepmother’s his children, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

Last month, Gwyneth revealed how the name Apple came to be, admitting it was her husband-at-the-time, Chris’, idea! During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked how she came up with the name, and the star replied, “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it.” She added, “I thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine her being called anything else.”

And for Apple’s birthday, Gwyneth posted a sweet message, taking to Instagram to write, “I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades.”

The New Year’s vacation comes a few weeks after the Iron Man star joked about hooking up with Hailey Baldwin’s dad in a bathroom. During the latest episode of Hailey’s YouTube series titled Who’s In My Bathroom?, Gwyneth made the quip after she told the supermodel she worked with Stephen Baldwin back in the day on a 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic called Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle.

The Shakespeare In Love actress added that Stephen “was great,” “so nice” and that the “movie was awesome.” Hailey replied, “‘I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story. ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!’” And that was Gwyneth’s opportunity to show off her wit. “That would be bad,” she said. “Or if I, like, f—– your dad in the bathroom?” After she added that she “didn’t,” a relieved Hailey exclaimed, “Well that’s good to know, okay!”