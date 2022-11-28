Gwyneth Paltrow Reunites With Look-Alike Daughter Apple, 18, In NYC On Teen’s College Break: Photos

There’s no better way to finish a holiday weekend than with some Italian food in New York! Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin had a perfect mommy-daughter day together on Sunday, November 27. The pair got some shopping done and the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, shared photos of herself and her daughter, 18, out in the Big Apple on her Instagram Story.

Gwyneth sported a black turtleneck sweater with a gray blazer and some cozy-looking pants to match the jacket. Apple looked just like her mom, as she wore a white sweater and light jeans. In one of the selfies, the women appeared to be in a department store, and the teen carried a few shopping bags and a black overcoat. In another selfie, the pair were at the New York eatery Elios. Gwyneth shared a few more shots of herself in the restaurant and a few pics of their food.

Gwyneth shares Apple with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, 45. The Goop CEO was married to the Coldplay vocalist from 2003 to 2016. Besides Apple, they also have a son Moses, 16. The actress has since remarried Brad Falchuk in 2018. The exes reunited when Apple had her high school graduation in June.

The Thanksgiving weekend also marked Apple’s return from college, after leaving for her freshman year in the fall. Gwyneth had revealed that Apple did come home briefly for an October break, but she said that it was difficult when she first left in an October interview with People. “I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears,” she told the outlet. “I see her, but not as much as I’d like. I’d like to see her every day, but I’m so happy for her. She’s doing great.”

It’s clear the Iron Man 3 star has a special bond with her daughter. When Apple turned 18 in May, the actress shared a beautiful photo of her and wrote a loving tribute on Instagram. ” I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way,” she wrote.