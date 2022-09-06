Gwyneth Paltrow Poses With Look-Alike Daughter Apple, 18, & Rarely Seen Son Moses, 16: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow closed out summer with a sentimental post that included a rare sighting of her kids, 18-year-old daughter Apple and 16-year-old son Moses. In the sixth snapshot included in the summer photo dump the Academy Award-winning actress, 49, shared on Instagram on Sept. 4, she smiled with both of her children with an outdoor dining setup in the background. Gwyneth shined like the sun with no makeup in a blue, white, and yellow wrap dress she accessorized with a gold chain necklace. Meanwhile, Apple looked all grown up in a simple white sundress with a floral pattern and Moses donned a white long-sleeve and gray shorts. Apple and Moses are both the children of Gwyneth and her ex-husband, Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin, 45.

“Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly,” the Goop founder wrote alongside the photos. “Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings.”

Aside from the picture with her children, Gwyneth also shared a stunning photo with her husband, Brad Falchuk, 51. In the snapshot, they smiled and held hands on a beautifully manicured lawn of a gorgeous home. Brad, a successful television writer who is working on the upcoming Dirty Dancing reboot, looked dapper in an off-white pin-striped suit, while Gwyneth looked like Hollywood royalty in a teal, chiffon Monique Lhuillier strapless gown. A silver belt cinched in her tiny waist, and a sweetheart neckline gave the dress a touch of romance. Her gorgeous blonde hair was swept up into an elegant updo with a few curly strands hanging from each side.

Gwyneth also shared a photo of her mother, actress Blythe Danner, 79, who looked elated to be spending time with her. During their get-together, Blythe and the Emma actress appeared to sit down for some conversation over breadsticks in a gorgeous backyard setting with an inviting rectangular pool. Another family-focused picture showed Gwyneth posing in front of a private plane with her son. She had her arm wrapped lovingly around his shoulders and he did the same for her. She wore sophisticated gray trousers and a white blouse ensemble while he opted for light wash blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Other photos added to the carousel showed oysters the actress enjoyed over the summer, a photo of her posing with an unknown elderly man at sunset, a picture of her enjoying dinner with two female companions, and a picture of boys getting out of the ocean with surfboards under their arms. A video she shared in the carousel seemed to capture the peaceful bliss of a slow-moving summer day by showing the clouds moving above a wooden cabana the actress spent some time on.

The nostalgic farewell to summer came about two months after the New York Times –bestselling cookbook author posted a few photos from a summer trip to at one of her “favorite places on earth”. Apple and Moses could be seen swimming in a photo taken in a lake alongside a handful of other teenagers. Gwyneth described the getaways to the nature-centered retreat as “the most magical few days”.