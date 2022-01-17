Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Eerily Like Jennifer Aniston In No Make-Up Selfie: Photo

It’s amazing what a good exfoliator can do. While showing off the new product for GOOP, Gwyneth Paltrow posed a selfie where some thought she bore an uncanny resemblance to Jennifer Aniston.

If every tube of GOOPGLOW’s Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser makes you glow like Rachel from Friends, then expect the product to sell out quickly. Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the launch of the new product on Sunday (Jan. 16) with a makeup-free photo. With her hair pulled back and with the angle of her head tilt, Gwyneth, 49, looked like Jennifer Aniston. Jen, 52, famously began dating Brad Pitt in 1998, after he and Gwyneth called it quits. However, Gwyneth’s message wasn’t about the past but about the exciting future of her new product.

“If you know me, you know I love a good exfoliator, which is why I am so excited to introduce this new addition to the GOOPGLOW family. It’s this amazing soft jelly, and as it cleanses, it really amps up your glow,” wrote Gwyneth. “I wanted something that supports the results we get from major exfoliating treatments but is gentle enough to use everyday. The results are pretty fantastic—it makes a real difference in how my skin looks and feels day-to-day. I can’t wait for you all to try it.”

Gwyneth’s selfie was greeted with love from her friends and fans. “I CANNOT WAIT to try, I worship this pic of your goopy heavenly skin,” wrote Holly Audrey Williams. “She’s glowing!” added Justin Blakeney. Paris Hilton added a ‘hearts for eyes’ emoji while Annie Bing commented, “Beautiful you.” “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” remarked Anthony Ramos, while other fans commented on how “cute and gorge” Gwyneth looked.

Despite the two sharing an ex, there is no bad blood between Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Gwyneth Paltrow. When Jennifer won the 2020 Screen Actors’ Guild award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series, Gwyneth commented that the win was “so deserved.” Gwyneth’s comment came on the heels of an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which Gwyneth commented that she’s still “friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”