See Pic

Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Eerily Like Jennifer Aniston In No Make-Up Selfie: Photo

Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress and model Pamela Anderson joins a friend for dinner in Malibu. The "Baywatch" actress will have her character played by Lily James in the upcoming miniseries, "Tom & Pammy" slated to release on February 2nd.Pictured: Pamela AndersonBACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wonder Woman Jaclyn Smith goes Christmas shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jaclyn Smith BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BLW Clips / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fresh-faced Pamela Anderson goes out for coffee with a male companion at Blue Bottle Coffee in Malibu. Pictured: Pamela Anderson BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

It’s amazing what a good exfoliator can do. While showing off the new product for GOOP, Gwyneth Paltrow posed a selfie where some thought she bore an uncanny resemblance to Jennifer Aniston.

If every tube of GOOPGLOW’s Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser makes you glow like Rachel from Friends, then expect the product to sell out quickly. Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the launch of the new product on Sunday (Jan. 16) with a makeup-free photo. With her hair pulled back and with the angle of her head tilt, Gwyneth, 49, looked like Jennifer Aniston. Jen, 52, famously began dating Brad Pitt in 1998, after he and Gwyneth called it quits. However, Gwyneth’s message wasn’t about the past but about the exciting future of her new product.

“If you know me, you know I love a good exfoliator, which is why I am so excited to introduce this new addition to the GOOPGLOW family. It’s this amazing soft jelly, and as it cleanses, it really amps up your glow,” wrote Gwyneth. “I wanted something that supports the results we get from major exfoliating treatments but is gentle enough to use everyday. The results are pretty fantastic—it makes a real difference in how my skin looks and feels day-to-day. I can’t wait for you all to try it.”

(Shutterstock)

Gwyneth’s selfie was greeted with love from her friends and fans. “I CANNOT WAIT to try, I worship this pic of your goopy heavenly skin,” wrote Holly Audrey Williams. “She’s glowing!” added Justin Blakeney. Paris Hilton added a ‘hearts for eyes’ emoji while Annie Bing commented, “Beautiful you.” “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” remarked Anthony Ramos, while other fans commented on how “cute and gorge” Gwyneth looked.

Related Gallery

Gwyneth Paltrow -- PICS

Gwyneth Paltrow 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020 Wearing Fendi
Gwyneth Paltrow 'The Politician' TV show premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2019 Wearing G Label
Gwyneth Paltrow in the front row Valentino show, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 03 Jul 2019 Wearing Valentino

Despite the two sharing an ex, there is no bad blood between Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Gwyneth Paltrow. When Jennifer won the 2020 Screen Actors’ Guild award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series, Gwyneth commented that the win was “so deserved.” Gwyneth’s comment came on the heels of an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which Gwyneth commented that she’s still “friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”