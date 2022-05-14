Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!

“18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning,” Gwyneth wrote alongside the snap. “I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.” The actress went on to wish Apple a happy brithday, calling the teenager her “darling girl.”

“I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me,” Gwyneth concluded. “I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. Mama”

Last month, Gwyneth revealed how the name Apple came to be, admitting it was her husband-at-the-time’s idea! During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked how she came up with the name, and the star replied, “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it.” She added, “I thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine her being called anything else.”

For Apple’s birthday last year, Gwyneth posted another sweet message, taking to Instagram to write, “I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades.”

Gwyneth also shares son Moses, 16, with Chris, 45, and is also stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk’s children, son Brody and daughter Isabella.