Harry Styles & Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell Spotted In Vienna Amid Romance Speculation

Harry Styles appears to have definitively moved on, eight months after his split from Olivia Wilde. Per TMZ, the hitmaker’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell, 28, attended his Vienna concert on Saturday, July 8. The next day, Sunday, July 9, the reported couple were spotted stepping out together in the same city for a casual outing (see the video below)! The duo walked side by side, with the Escape Room actress rocking head to toe black athletic gear and matching sneakers. She wore her hair in two short pigtails and accessorized with a black ball cap. Harry, 29, wore a blue jacket with a graphic design and tan shorts, paired with white sneakers and a ball cap. He also carried a crossbody shoulder bag.

The public appearance together came after Harry was hit by a flying object while performing on Saturday, with Taylor apparently in attendance for the show. But despite being a victim of the bizarre new trend that has also affected Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, Drake, and Pink in recent months, the singer appeared to be in good spirits.

Taylor and Harry first ignited rumors of a relationship back in June, when they were seen stepping out for a friendly stroll together. Previous to that, the former One Direction singer was caught making out with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski in a Tokyo, Japan parking lot in March.

For her part, the Gone Girl actress didn’t seem to take the steamy encounter too seriously. “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said],” the mom of one told the Los Angeles Times in an April interview. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Harry’s high-profile relationship with his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, ended in November of 2022. A source told HollywoodLife at the time that neither one wanted to say the romance was over for good. “They have been talking about it for some time,” an insider shared. “But he will not say it is over and neither will she.”