Taylor Russell: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Bones & All’ Standout Star

Taylor Russell is an actress from Canada.

She stars in the new movie ‘Bones and All’ with Timothee Chalamet.

She starred in the Netflix show ‘Lost in Space’.

The new movie Bones and All is getting rave reviews, with praise going towards the lead stars Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell. They play a pair of young cannibalistic lovers who go on a road trip across the country together. Fans already know Timothee, 26, from movies like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Dune. Taylor, 28, also has impressive past acting roles and she’s being called the standout star in Bones and All.

Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Taylor.

1. Taylor plays Maren in ‘Bones and All’.

Maren Yearly is an 18-year-old cannibal who is always on the move and forms a mind-blowing relationship with Lee, played by Timothee. Taylor told Vanity Fair that she related to Maren because she moved a lot growing up and “was always in new environments.” She also revealed that she immediately accepted the offer to star in Bones and All, directed by Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino. “It was the easiest ‘yes’ of my entire existence on this planet,” she said.

2. She’s Canadian.

Taylor was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and was raised in Vancouver and Toronto. She didn’t stay there for long, though, and she moved 16 times in her childhood because her father was a struggling actor. “I didn’t grow up in a wealthy family,” she told Elle. “My parents struggled; we were on welfare. Things changed a lot, so there was always an opportunity for reinvention, to create something new.”

3. She is biracial.

Taylor’s father was Black, and her mother was white. She mostly grew up with her mother’s side of the family. “I have always had people who wanted to touch my hair and Black girls not accepting me because I’m too light-skinned to fit in with them and white girls who rejected me because I was different than them too,” she said in an interview with TheGrio.

4. Her breakout role was in a Netflix show.

Taylor starred in the Netflix sci-fi series Lost in Space from 2018 to 2021. She played Judy Robinson, a mission doctor and member of the Robinson family, who are space colonists that crash on a planet. The show also starred Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, and Mina Sundwall.

5. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the movie ‘Waves’.

Taylor was praised for her role in the 2019 drama film Waves, about a suburban African American family who cope with a tragic loss. For her performance as Emily, the family’s daughter, Taylor received so many awards nominations. She won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor.