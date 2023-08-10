Harry Styles Wraps Arms Around Taylor Russell In New PDA Photos In London

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were spotted getting very close as they enjoyed a night at the theater in London on Wednesday, Aug. 8. The Fine Line popstar, 29, and Bones And All actress, 29, were seen cozying up tight to one another in new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. Harry seemed to be very affectionate with Taylor as they headed into the show.

Harry was spotted around Taylor at the press night for the new play The Effect, which she’s starring in. As Harry and the actress talked, he wrapped his arms around her and they were getting very close. The two appeared to share laughs and clearly enjoyed one another’s company. In another photo, Harry was also seen chatting with his long-time pal James Corden.

For the night at the show, Harry rocked a black blazer, and he debuted a seemingly new, thin mustache. Taylor looked gorgeous as she rocked a black strapless dress and had her hair tied back in a bun. Taylor is starring in the production at the National Theatre until October 7.

Romance rumors surrounding Harry and Taylor were first sparked when they were seen spending time together back in June. Since the speculation about the two young stars began, the pair have been seen on vacation in Vienna in July. Taylor was also seen watching some of the European tour dates for the rest of Harry’s Love On Tour including the last date of the tour in Italy, per Us Weekly.

Harry’s sightings with the Escape Room star come months after he and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde split up after nearly two years of dating in November 2022. Before he started spending time with Taylor, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski, after the two of them were seen kissing in Tokyo in March 2023. Despite sparking romance rumors for a short time, it doesn’t seem like anything serious happened between the model and Harry.