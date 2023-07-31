Harry Styles Flashes ‘Olivia’ Thigh Tattoo 8 Months After Olivia Wilde Breakup: Photo

Harry Styles has a plethora of tattoos, but one is garnering a lot of attention. The 29-year-old flashed an “Olivia” tattoo on his thigh on July 28 as he soaked up the Italian sun in his tiny swim shorts, as seen in photos published by TMZ. While Harry’s never addressed the ink, the tattoo could be referring to his ex, Olivia Wilde.

The “Fine Line” singer also showed off his ripped abs going shirtless on the boat in Bolsena, Italy. Harry spent the day on the lake hanging out with pal James Corden, Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski, and more after finishing up his final tour date on July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Harry’s getting some well-deserved R&R!

Harry hasn’t revealed when exactly he got the “Olivia” tattoo. It could have been during his relationship with Olivia, but One Direction also released a song in 2015 titled “Olivia” — way before the singer dated the Don’t Worry Darling director. Harry has mentioned before that “Olivia” is one of his “favorite songs” from 1D’s Made in the A.M. album.

“The funniest thing about ‘Olivia’ is that it’s one of my favorite songs on the album because it’s so different and feels like so much old stuff that I love,” Harry said in 2015. “It probably took the least time to write [and] I think that’s kind of, a lot of the time, when you get the best stuff is when they come out and you just write stuff down, and it almost writes itself.”

Harry and the real Olivia were first spotted together in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. They weathered the Don’t Worry Darling storm of drama together, and the actress was frequently seen at Harry’s concerts in 2022. The pair ultimately broke up in November 2022 after over a year of dating.

View Related Gallery Hottest Shirtless Celebrities: Photos Of Ryan Phillippe, Adam Levine & More Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jeremy Allen White shows off his muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills. Pictured: Jeremy Allen White BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The “Sign of the Times” singer has recently been linked to actress Taylor Russell. The Bones & All star was spotted at Harry’s Austria concert on July 8 before the pair was seen stepping out for a casual outing. However, Taylor was not on the boat in Italy with Harry and his friends.