Harry Styles Spotted Shirtless On Boat Ride With Bikini Clad Model Jacquelyn Jablonski In Italy: Photos

Harry Styles, 29, is taking some much-deserved R&R after his lengthy Love On Tour extravaganza! While he enjoyed a boat ride with friends on Jul. 28, the pop sensation was spotted with model Jacquelyn Jablonski, 32, and their friend, James Corden, in Italy (see PHOTOS HERE). While on the boat, Harry went shirtless and rocked nothing but a pair of short green swim trunks. Later, he accessorized his swim attire with a plaid button-up shirt and a pink bucket hat.

During the group’s outing, the 32-year-old beauty rocked a black string bikini and a beige beach hat. The “As It Was” hitmaker was even spotted driving the boat during their trip on the water. Many fans online went into a frenzy after a photo of Harry pulling his shorts down landed on Twitter. “oh he looks good,” one admirer tweeted, while another quipped, “looks hot asf.” Later, the 29-year-old was spotted landing back to shore with a mesh tote bag, black Vans sneakers, and orange-tinted sunglasses.

Not only was Harry spotted on the water, but his friend, James was also joined by his wife Julia Carey. The friend group was pictured meeting up with another boat near the shore while several other bikini-clad ladies enjoyed the day out in the sun. Harry’s outing with his pals comes just one week after he concluded his global tour. His final Love On Tour show came to a close on Jul. 22, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, per Billboard.

At the time of his final shows, Harry took to his Instagram Story in a since-deleted post to gush over his fans and their support. “It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life,” his caption began. “Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure.” The One Direction alum went on to add: “To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.” He concluded the post by telling his fans how much he loves them and reassured them that he will see them “when the time is right.”

The recording artist’s outing with Jacquelyn also comes just four months after he was spotted making out with model Emily Ratajkowski, 32, in Tokyo. Harry and the brunette beauty packed on the PDA in March, just four months after his split with actress Olivia Wilde, 39. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” a source told PEOPLE on Nov. 18, 2022. “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.” Meanwhile, Olivia has been dealing with a custody battle with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, in recent months. The exes share two kids: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.